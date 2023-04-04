Newspaper icon
REITs merit place in multi-asset portfolios: Insight

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  TUESDAY, 4 APR 2023   12:31PM

Real estate investment trusts (REITs) can play an important role in institutional portfolios through strategic and dynamic allocations, explained DWS Asset Management and GIC Capital Markets.

In a joint paper, the firms said REITS can complement private real estate in building a diversified portfolio in a cost- and resource-efficient way.

DWS and GIC said, from a strategic allocation point of view, REITs can be used in conjunction with private real estate on a long-term basis to achieve the desired sectoral, geographic, and property type mix.

REITs can also be used to temporarily to complete real estate allocations while capital is still in the process of being deployed into private properties, DWS and GIC added.

Another benefit highlighted is REITs offer daily liquidity with minimal transaction costs, meaning investors can use them to make tactical adjustments to their overall real estate allocation.

"Australian investors started investing in REITs in the early 1970s and consider them a substitute for pure direct property investing as they offer easier liquidity and a chance to own part of a large range of properties," said DWS head of Asia Pacific Vanessa Wang.

"We have noted APAC investors' usage of REITs to supplement direct property investing as a way to capture market opportunities in between property transactions."

REITs share characteristics of both equity and real estate, the paper explained.

It highlighted that over long-term periods, these trusts behave very much like real estate, and in fact the returns of REITs and private real estate have been highly correlated over the long term when adjusted for leverage and liquidity factors.

In the short term however, the returns of REITs and direct real estate can deviate, sometimes materially as they exhibit equity-like volatility and drawdowns.

The paper explained another benefit is REITs are traded on stock exchanges, so are readily available to investors that otherwise would not be able to purchase property.

"Real estate uses, and demand drivers continue to evolve. Work from home, e-commerce, ageing demographics, and cloud computing are great examples of trends that are writing the next chapter for commercial real estate," said DWS head and chief investment officer of liquid real assets John Vojticek.

He added access to deep capital markets has provided REITs the opportunity to be "first movers" in sectors including storage, data centres, assisted living, and single-family homes.

"This dynamism provides investors the ability to supplement their private real estate portfolios to both participate in this evolution while still staying aligned to exposure objectives," he added.

Finally, the paper said real estate trusts can enhance existing private real estate allocation.

It is possible that the combination of listed and private real estate can help increase the expected returns of an investor without changing the expected volatility, the firms explained.

However, regardless of any changes to volatility or expected returns, using REITs to complement private real asset allocation does increase a portfolio's liquidity profile.

The paper explained this liquidity advantage and the potential to expand an investor's real estate opportunity set are just two benefits which REITs can provide institutional investors.

GIC director economics and investment strategy Kevin Bong concluded that today's challenging investment environment has increased the attractiveness of using real assets to improve inflation resilience and enhance return diversification in institutional portfolios.

"REITs can be a part of the toolkit for investors to achieve better medium- and long-term outcomes," he said.

Read more: DWS Asset ManagementGIC Capital MarketsAPACAsia PacificVanessa WangJohn VojticekKevin Bong
