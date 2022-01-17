NEWS
Executive Appointments

REIT changes fund manager

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 17 JAN 2022   12:33PM

A $3.6 billion real estate investment trust appointed a new lead to serve as fund manager and chief executive.

Charter Hall's Retail REIT (CQR) today announced Ben Ellis takes over the reins from Greg Chubb, who resigned to assume a senior role at the Hong Kong-listed Link REIT.

Chubb served in the two roles for four years and has spent more than seven years at Charter Hall in total.

Prior to that, he worked at Coles Property, Sandalwood/Jones Lang LaSalle Mirvac, and Lendlease.

Ellis has worked in various roles on the CQR portfolio for the past 21 years, initially responsible for the asset management of the Australian portfolio.

He also oversaw the European portfolio, including its divestment of Macquarie's platform to the Charter Hall Group.

His other duties included managing the wholesale partnerships between CQR, TelstraSuper and Mercer as head of retail wholesale. More recently, Ellis was the head of transactions across the group's $62 billion property portfolio.

Ellis reports to group managing director and chief executive David Harrison.

