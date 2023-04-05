RBA steadies cash rate, flags more hikes

As the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) kept the cash rate at 3.60% in April, most economists warn Australians not to rule out further increases throughout the year.

Mortgage holders breathed a sigh of relief yesterday afternoon when RBA governor Philip Lowe paused the rate hike after 10 consecutive increases.

Explaining the reasoning behind the board's decision, Lowe argued that it takes time for the full effect of the increases to set in.

"The decision to hold interest rates steady this month provides the board with more time to assess the state of the economy and the outlook, in an environment of considerable uncertainty," he said.

More importantly, Lowe warned that "some further tightening of monetary policy may well be needed to ensure that inflation returns to target".

Many experts, like AMP deputy chief economist Diana Mousina, see the RBA governor delivering on that promise and continuing to hike rates.

Mousina said it makes sense for the RBA to maintain its tightening bias, as it needs to sound tough on inflation, which is currently running at 6.8% year on year to February.

The board does not want to risk a significant rebound in economic activity off the back of a pause in interest rates, she said.

"However, our view is that the data flow will continue to disappoint to the downside in coming months and further rate rises won't be justified. Further financial contagion from the banking sector issues also can't be ruled out which would also justify keeping interest rates steady."

HSBC chief economist for Australia, New Zealand and global commodities Paul Bloxham believes the RBA is done with hiking the cash rate and likely pause for the next few quarters.

"Our view has been that the economy would pass a turning point, into a downswing, around the turn of the year and that once inflation had peaked and the labour market had started to loosen, the RBA would choose to pause," he said.

A panel of experts canvassed by Finder foresees the cash rate to peak on average at 4%. Most of the panel agreed that it will peak between April and July this year.

Graham Cooke, head of consumer research at Finder, said if the cash rate was to peak at 4%, that will equate to $15,000 more in interest on the average home loan of $600,000.

For businesses, Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry chief of policy and advocacy David Alexander warns of turbulent times ahead despite the welcome reprieve and a breather that will help them adjust to an economic environment of high energy costs and high inflation.

"With small businesses confronting an increasingly uncertain global economic outlook, this reinforces the need for a sustainable wage increase for the 2.66 million award employees under the Fair Work Commission's annual wage review," he said.

Looking toward the rest of 2023, Lowe commented: "In assessing when and how much further interest rates need to increase, the board will be paying close attention to developments in the global economy, trends in household spending and the outlook for inflation and the labour market."