Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Economics

RBA steadies cash rate, flags more hikes

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 5 APR 2023   12:40PM

As the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) kept the cash rate at 3.60% in April, most economists warn Australians not to rule out further increases throughout the year.

Mortgage holders breathed a sigh of relief yesterday afternoon when RBA governor Philip Lowe paused the rate hike after 10 consecutive increases.

Explaining the reasoning behind the board's decision, Lowe argued that it takes time for the full effect of the increases to set in.

"The decision to hold interest rates steady this month provides the board with more time to assess the state of the economy and the outlook, in an environment of considerable uncertainty," he said.

Sponsored by Warakirri
Time to buy smaller companies?

More importantly, Lowe warned that "some further tightening of monetary policy may well be needed to ensure that inflation returns to target".

Many experts, like AMP deputy chief economist Diana Mousina, see the RBA governor delivering on that promise and continuing to hike rates.

Mousina said it makes sense for the RBA to maintain its tightening bias, as it needs to sound tough on inflation, which is currently running at 6.8% year on year to February.

The board does not want to risk a significant rebound in economic activity off the back of a pause in interest rates, she said.

"However, our view is that the data flow will continue to disappoint to the downside in coming months and further rate rises won't be justified. Further financial contagion from the banking sector issues also can't be ruled out which would also justify keeping interest rates steady."

HSBC chief economist for Australia, New Zealand and global commodities Paul Bloxham believes the RBA is done with hiking the cash rate and likely pause for the next few quarters.

"Our view has been that the economy would pass a turning point, into a downswing, around the turn of the year and that once inflation had peaked and the labour market had started to loosen, the RBA would choose to pause," he said.

A panel of experts canvassed by Finder foresees the cash rate to peak on average at 4%. Most of the panel agreed that it will peak between April and July this year.

Graham Cooke, head of consumer research at Finder, said if the cash rate was to peak at 4%, that will equate to $15,000 more in interest on the average home loan of $600,000.

For businesses, Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry chief of policy and advocacy David Alexander warns of turbulent times ahead despite the welcome reprieve and a breather that will help them adjust to an economic environment of high energy costs and high inflation.

"With small businesses confronting an increasingly uncertain global economic outlook, this reinforces the need for a sustainable wage increase for the 2.66 million award employees under the Fair Work Commission's annual wage review," he said.

Looking toward the rest of 2023, Lowe commented: "In assessing when and how much further interest rates need to increase, the board will be paying close attention to developments in the global economy, trends in household spending and the outlook for inflation and the labour market."

Read more: RBAFinderPhilip LoweDiana MousinaAustralian Chamber of CommerceDavid AlexanderFair Work CommissionGraham CookePaul Bloxham
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Australian CPI falls to 6.8%, adds to halt hopes
Economists divided: RBA's moment of truth looms
RBA rate rises up in the air: Economists
Could a four-day workweek save the day?
Inflation erodes retiree savings by 7.5%
Inflation decimates retiree purchasing power
We are closer to a pause: Lowe
Unemployment rate rises to 3.7%
We did too much: Lowe
I know it's hard, but it could be harder: Lowe

Editor's Choice

UBS set for Australian wealth management comeback

ANDREW MCKEAN
UBS is readying for a return to Australia's wealth management sector, aiming to build on the private banking legacy of Credit Suisse.

Global X debuts US corporate bond ETF

ANDREW MCKEAN
Global X has launched a US investment grade corporate bond ETF, amid skyrocketing credit demand.

RBA steadies cash rate, flags more hikes

KARREN VERGARA
As the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) kept the cash rate at 3.60% in April, most economists warn Australians not to rule out further increases throughout the year.

Super performance test consultation opens

KARREN VERGARA
Assistant treasurer Stephen Jones has opened consultations that aim to make the superannuation performance test more accurate by updating the benchmarks and extending the testing period.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
23

Best Practice Forum on ESG 

JUN
1

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
15

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Graham Lees

MANAGING DIRECTOR
TANARRA CAPITAL AUSTRALIA PTY LTD
Private credit deals are ripe for the picking in 2023, and Tanarra Credit Partners' Graham Lees is already in harvest mode. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.