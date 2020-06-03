Raiz Super bleeds red

Raiz Invest's super offering lost a further $2 million during the month of May, with Australians taking advantage of the government's early release scheme to preemptively access their retirement savings.

Over the last three months, funds under management have fallen nearly 4%, with total FUM now sitting at $66.43 million.

In total, $6 million has been withdrawn from Raiz's super offering since the ERS kicked off, with the platform expecting further withdrawals in July.

However, Raiz Invest chief executive George Lucas maintains the investment platform is liquid and ready to weather further withdrawals thanks to its investments in ETFs.

In May, funds in the company's super product lifted by 2.6%, likely thanks to a resumption of growth in markets.

This comes despite net inflows into the Raiz Invest Super product slowing as Australians continue to drawdown on their savings.

It comes as superannuation consolidation tool SuperMatch is suspended by the ATO and APRA over fresh fraud fears.

In a Senate hearing last week on COVID-19, APRA deputy chair Helen Rowell confirmed that the regulator had identified scammers trying to use the tool to steal from members, however, she noted that there was no evidence of funds lost through the scheme.

In a release to the ASX, Lucas said the suspension of the tool could impact the growth of the company's super offering.

"The suspension of SuperMatch that was announced on May 19, 2020 by APRA and the ATO to address fraud may impact the growth of Raiz Invest Super going forward," he said.

"SuperMatch is part of the company's infrastructure, enabling members to easily consolidate their superannuation online."

He confirmed to Financial Standard that Raiz was not aware of any cases of fraud within its super offering relating to the scheme.

