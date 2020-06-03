NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Superannuation
Raiz Super bleeds red
BY ALLY SELBY  |  WEDNESDAY, 3 JUN 2020   12:46PM

Raiz Invest's super offering lost a further $2 million during the month of May, with Australians taking advantage of the government's early release scheme to preemptively access their retirement savings.

Over the last three months, funds under management have fallen nearly 4%, with total FUM now sitting at $66.43 million.

In total, $6 million has been withdrawn from Raiz's super offering since the ERS kicked off, with the platform expecting further withdrawals in July.

However, Raiz Invest chief executive George Lucas maintains the investment platform is liquid and ready to weather further withdrawals thanks to its investments in ETFs.

Sponsored by Legg Mason
Depression, Recovery, and the Risk of Time

In May, funds in the company's super product lifted by 2.6%, likely thanks to a resumption of growth in markets.

This comes despite net inflows into the Raiz Invest Super product slowing as Australians continue to drawdown on their savings.

It comes as superannuation consolidation tool SuperMatch is suspended by the ATO and APRA over fresh fraud fears.

In a Senate hearing last week on COVID-19, APRA deputy chair Helen Rowell confirmed that the regulator had identified scammers trying to use the tool to steal from members, however, she noted that there was no evidence of funds lost through the scheme.

In a release to the ASX, Lucas said the suspension of the tool could impact the growth of the company's super offering.

"The suspension of SuperMatch that was announced on May 19, 2020 by APRA and the ATO to address fraud may impact the growth of Raiz Invest Super going forward," he said.

"SuperMatch is part of the company's infrastructure, enabling members to easily consolidate their superannuation online."

He confirmed to Financial Standard that Raiz was not aware of any cases of fraud within its super offering relating to the scheme.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: APRASuperMatchRaiz Invest SuperGeorge LucasASXFinancial StandardHelen Rowell
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
APRA quashes super liquidity concerns
How early release impacts the ASX
No slowdown in sight for ERS applications
Retirees hurt by APRA dividend pressure
ASX appoints compliance chief
Compliance crackdown, consultations on horizon: ASX
APRA pushes for super fund consolidation
Practice valuations avoid COVID-19 hit
APRA releases latest ERS data
Super escapes COVID-19 hit
Editor's Choice
Charities call for further stimulus
ALLY SELBY  |   12:49PM
Charities have called on the government to plan for a gradual transition of its stimulatory payments so as to avoid the loss of more than 200,000 jobs in the sector.
Boutique to remediate clients
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:32PM
A fund manager will remediate clients in eight funds after a recent review of its management costs identified a unit pricing error.
Newgate fund starts new life
KANIKA SOOD
Equity Trustees has handed over the management of Newgate Real Estate and Infrastructure Fund to a new manager, as Newgate Capital announces its intention to retire from the fund.
Zurich pledges to COVID-19 support
ELIZA BAVIN
Zurich Australia and OnePath Life announced donations to 20 charities with COVID-19 response funding.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Joe Perri
Director
Joe Perri & Associates Pty Ltd
Josh Dalton
Director
Dalton Financial Partners
Anne Hamieh
Head of Distribution and Marketing
Xplore Wealth
Margaret Franklin
Chief Executive Officer
CFA Institute
Infographic: Ever wondered what the future held for life insurance?
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
4
Best Practice Forum: ESG - Video on Demand series 
JUL
21
Advisers Big Day Out: Sunshine Coast 
JUL
22
Advisers Big Day Out: Gold Coast 
JUL
24
Advisers Big Day Out Cairns 
JUL
28
Advisers Big Day Out: Canberra 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Will the government's Early Release of Super scheme force super funds/group insurers/administrators to hike fees?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Michelle Lopez
HEAD OF AUSTRALIAN EQUITIES
ABERDEEN STANDARD INVESTMENTS AUSTRALIA LIMITED
Michelle Lopez is about to cap off her first year as the head of Australian equities at Aberdeen Standard Investments. She shares with Kanika Sood the journey that got her there and the challenges facing women in funds management.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something Qab4e6xb