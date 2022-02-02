NEWS
Investment

Quay unveils currency hedged fund

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 2 FEB 2022   12:11PM

Quay Global Investors has launched a hedged version of its Global Real Estate Fund.

The real estate fund manager unveiled the Quay Global Real Estate Fund (AUD Hedged).

In light of this, the existing fund, the Quay Global Real Estate Fund, has been renamed the Quay Global Real Estate Fund (Unhedged), but the investment team, objectives and processes are unchanged.

Co-principals and portfolio managers Chris Bedingfield and Justin Blaess said launching the currency hedged fund is in response to client demand.

"While we continue to believe an unhedged strategy will result in lower volatility and is less risky during times of market disruption, we're committed to making our strategy available to anyone who wants access to the attractive and growing investment themes of global real estate," they said.

The new fund is managed according to the same investment strategy as the unhedged fund, which has returned 13.92% p.a. since its inception in 2014, above its medium-term investment objective of inflation +5% p.a.

Its best performers in 2021 included global storage businesses Safestore and Cubesmart, and commercial retail space provider Brixmor.

The detractors included UK student accommodation Unite Group and German affordable housing provider LEG Immobilien.

Quay won the 2021 Investment Manager of the Year for the International Listed Property category at Financial Standard's Investment Leadership Awards.

Read more: Quay Global InvestorsFinancial Standard
