Executive Appointments
QBE appoints local chief executive
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  TUESDAY, 2 FEB 2021   12:42PM

The ASX-listed insurer has hired Westpac's managing director for insurance as its new chief executive for Australia and Pacific division.

Sue Houghton will join QBE in the Sydney-based role in August.

Houghton is currently Westpac's managing director for insurance across three units: life insurance lenders mortgage insurance and general insurance.

Prior to this she worked as Arthur J Gallagher's chief financial officer and operating officer in Australia and New Zealand. She has also held senior roles at Wesfarmers Insurance Division and Insurance Australia Group.

At QBE, she will be a part of the group executive committee and report to the interim group chief executive Richard Pryce, who took over last year after Pat Regan's exit following a complaint from a female employee.

"We are delighted to welcome Sue to QBE. She is a highly regarded insurance leader who is known for her sound judgement, resilience and adaptability as well as for cultivating talent, fostering diverse and inclusive teams, and driving performance," Pryce said.

"Sue's insurance expertise, together with her experience as an executive at a major commercial lines brokerage, will be an asset to QBE, helping us continue to respond to the needs of our customers and brokers..."

Pryce also thanked interim managing director Australia Frank Costigan, and chief customer officer, New Zealand and Pacific Declan Moore for their leadership of the AUSPAC division while QBE recruited for Houghton's role.

QBE estimated an ultimate net cost of $600 million from COVID-19, including FY21 estimate ($130 million), risk margin ($115 million), premiums and expenses ($00 million) and claims ($255 million).

