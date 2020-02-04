Pzena introduces second fund to Australia

Spurred by the local success of its emerging markets value fund, Pzena Investment Management has introduced its second Australian pooled vehicle.

The classic value equities manager has launched the Pzena Global Focused Value fund to Australian and New Zealand high net-worth and institutional investors in an effort to capitalise on the shrinking availability of deep value managers as passive equity investing continues to dominate popularity.

The fund will be managed according to the firm's "classic value" philosophy, which sees it hold between 40 and 60 stocks which sell at "substantial discounts" to their normal earnings potential, and held until they reach the middle of the firm's universe valuation.

"In launching the fund at this time, Pzena recognises the very wide valuation dispersion between the cheapest and most expensive stocks in global stock markets today," managing principal and co-chief investment officer Richard Pzena said.

"The extreme level of undervaluation of value stocks provides a rich environment to invest in a portfolio of outstanding companies trading at depressed valuations."

Speaking to Financial Standard, Pzena managing principal and president Bill Lipsey said that despite the very competitive nature of the investment management industry, the number of deep value managers is shrinking, which presents Pzena with an opportunity to grow.

"I think it is part of what explains why we've been growing for the last five years in a world where high active share investing has been unpopular," he said.

Despite "all the money" heading towards passive or near passive strategies, the firm's net flows have remained positive, Lipsey said.

Pzena director of business development and client services in Australia, David Taylor, said the new fund was a "logical extension" of the firm's $5 billion in local institutional mandates.