PwC senior leaders step down over tax scandal

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  THURSDAY, 11 MAY 2023   12:47PM

Financial advisory managing partner Pete Calleja and chief strategy risk and reputation officer Sean Gregory have stepped down amid firm's tax scandal.

Calleja and Gregory will remain at PwC but have exited the top jobs and the executive board.

The Australian heads are the latest to be caught up in the fallout and follow PwC chief executive Tom Seymour handing in his notice following a discussion with the Australian board.

Seymour confirmed he was one of the senior leaders looped into emails which highlighted "the marketing approach and financial success of the tax advice."

Before stepping into the chief executive role in 2020, Seymour headed up PwC's tax department as its managing partner, financial advisory and Asia Pacific Americas tax leader and, prior to that, managing partner, tax and legal.

In January, an investigation by the Tax Practitioners Board (TPB) found former PwC head of international tax Peter-John Collins in violation after he let confidential law reform plans slip.

Collins was banned and disgraced, and PwC said it reviewed and strengthened its controls, policies, and training with respect to conflicts of interest.

The inquiry into PwC executives and their involvement in sharing information obtained during a confidential consultation with Treasury concerning tax law changes continues.

PwC assurance leader Kristin Stubbins will take over as acting chief executive in the meantime as the board acknowledges the immediate need for the firm to rebuild and enhance trust.

