NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Investment
Sponsored by
Product provider partners with BTFG
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  TUESDAY, 31 MAR 2020   12:05PM

A products provider has announced it will launch a number of managed portfolio options on BT Financial Group's flagship platform.

Lonsec has partnered with BTFG to make its listed and retirement managed portfolios available on BT Panorama.

Lonsec said BT Panorama users will now have access to all three of Lonsec's managed portfolios, with the multi-asset managed portfolios already available on the platform.

Lonsec chief investment officer Lukasz de Pourbaix said he is pleased with the partnership, especially given the current volatile market conditions.

"This has been the most challenging market we've seen in a generation," Pourbaix said.

"For financial advisers and their clients, it really emphasises the need for professionally managed investment solutions that can manage risks and take advantage of opportunities as they arise."

Lonsec said the listed managed portfolios provide investors with capital growth and income by investing in exchange-traded securities and individual stocks across a range of asset classes.

The retirement managed portfolios are objectives-based and focused on delivering an attractive and sustainable level of income.

Lonsec said its multi-asset portfolios are designed for investors seeking a diversified portfolio aimed at generating growth.

They invest across a diversified range of Australian equities, global equities, property, infrastructure, fixed interest, and alternatives.

Read more: LonsecBT Financial GroupBT PanoramaLukasz de Pourbaix
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Why remediation jobs aren't short-term
Wealth manager appoints new head of advice
FICAP 2020 weeks away
Spitfire loses top executives
Netwealth leads the platform pack
MyNorth bolsters managed portfolio offering
SSGA promotes local SPDR boss
Product provider makes big FASEA promise
J.P. Morgan wins custody mandate
VanEck launches new income product
Editor's Choice
Super funds asked to model early release impact
KANIKA SOOD
APRA has asked superannuation funds to submit their in-house modelling on the magnitude of impact they are expecting from the Federal Government's special allowance for early release from superannuation.
Chant West sale hits roadblock
KANIKA SOOD
Zenith Investment Partners wants to reverse out of its planned $12 million purchase of Chant West's superannuation business, saying the latter has been materially affected since February, but Chant West is digging its heels in.
Statewide revises down investment objectives, ups fees
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The $10 billion industry superannuation fund has issued a notice to members detailing changes to investment fees, admin fees, insurance premiums and investment objectives.
Super funds' dirty, poor performing stocks revealed
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
New research has revealed the 22 ASX 300 companies - many of which super funds have exposure to - that are polluters and haven't performed well this year.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Chris Donohoe
Chief Executive Officer
APIR Systems Pty Ltd
Bruno Muraca
Chief Executive Officer
Australian Financial Risk Management
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Ian Macoun
MANAGING DIRECTOR
PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LIMITED
Once a civil servant, Pinnacle Investment Management managing director Ian Macoun has built one of Australia's most successful multi-boutique funds management businesses. He tells Kanika Sood how it came to be.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something dx1zqeFL