Product provider partners with BTFG

A products provider has announced it will launch a number of managed portfolio options on BT Financial Group's flagship platform.

Lonsec has partnered with BTFG to make its listed and retirement managed portfolios available on BT Panorama.

Lonsec said BT Panorama users will now have access to all three of Lonsec's managed portfolios, with the multi-asset managed portfolios already available on the platform.

Lonsec chief investment officer Lukasz de Pourbaix said he is pleased with the partnership, especially given the current volatile market conditions.

"This has been the most challenging market we've seen in a generation," Pourbaix said.

"For financial advisers and their clients, it really emphasises the need for professionally managed investment solutions that can manage risks and take advantage of opportunities as they arise."

Lonsec said the listed managed portfolios provide investors with capital growth and income by investing in exchange-traded securities and individual stocks across a range of asset classes.

The retirement managed portfolios are objectives-based and focused on delivering an attractive and sustainable level of income.

Lonsec said its multi-asset portfolios are designed for investors seeking a diversified portfolio aimed at generating growth.

They invest across a diversified range of Australian equities, global equities, property, infrastructure, fixed interest, and alternatives.