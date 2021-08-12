Preqin acquires Colmore

The alternatives research business has acquired private markets technology, services and administration business Colmore.

The transaction closed on August 5.

Colmore will be fully owned by Preqin and run as a standalone business. Colmore chief executive Ben Cook will retain the role and join Preqin's executive committee.

Preqin is used by 110,000 professionals globally in raising capital, sourcing deals and investments and understanding performance of alternative assets. Colmore provides portfolio monitoring, analytics, fee tracking and validation, and fund administration services for its limited partners and allocator clients.

Colmore monitors over 3000 private market funds and over 40,000 holdings.

Preqin said the alliance will allow both companies to serve their clients across the entire private market investment lifecycle - from fundraising to due diligence and portfolio monitoring.

"Colmore and Preqin both share the same vision - to make our industry more accessible by providing our clients with data and insights so they can make investment decisions with confidence," Preqin founder and chief executive Mark O'Hare said.

"Preqin is delighted to have Colmore join the Preqin family. We have big plans for the future as we continue to enhance our solutions, and we cannot wait to get started."

Colmore used Houlihan Lokey as its financial advisor and Clifford Chance as the legal advisor.

Preqin used DC Advisory as financial advisor and DLA Piper as legal advisor. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.