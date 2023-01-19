Newspaper icon
Pre-retirees want, need financial advice: Fidelity

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  THURSDAY, 19 JAN 2023   12:45PM

Pre-retirees are increasingly interested in receiving financial advice, according to a retirement planning study by Fidelity International.

Fidelity's New Life Old Life report shows that 80% of pre-retirees currently receive advice, have received advice or would consider receiving financial advice.

Most pre-retirees who've never received financial advice are also open to it.

Financial advisers are the preferred choice for individuals seeking professional advice. The survey found that more than twice the number of respondents would seek professional support from a financial adviser than an accountant.

Financial advisers were also preferred over employers as a source of information by a factor of more than five to one.

Fidelity head of client solutions and retirement Richard Dinham said pre-retirees are increasingly recognising the value of financial planners.

"Major life changes such as retirement are challenging. Our research shows that pre-retirees approach retirement cautiously, wary of the number of uncertainties around this unknown period of life," Dinham said.

"It's clear that a key driver of a positive emotional experience at retirement is a sense of control in the decision. While financial matters are not the only factor to take into account, there is no doubt that they have an important role to play in ensuring a feeling of control.

"The challenge for advisers is therefore to understand what risks need to be managed for pre-retiree clients and what that means for advice practices, portfolio construction frameworks and investment decisions."

He said an effective plan will help pre-retirees envisage an optimistic future and provide action steps to improve the probability of achieving it.

The study found that advised pre-retirees report better overall wellbeing compared to unadvised pre-retirees.

Advised pre-retirees say they live more consistently within their values, are more financially capable and resilient, have a greater sense of meaning and purpose, and are less socially isolated than the unadvised, it said.

"With so much evidence of the intangible benefits of advice, there is a strong argument that financial advisers should embrace the drivers of quality of life and intentionally enhance the client's sense of purpose, financial capability, resilience, sense of control, day-to-day emotional experience and social interaction," Dinham said.

"It appears pre-retirees are expecting it. In fact, according to our research, most expect their adviser to discuss more than money."

On the role of the adviser, 75% of pre-retirees believe that a financial adviser can play a role in aligning their financial decisions to their values.

Similarly, 75% of pre-retirees believed a financial adviser can help them make more confident financial decisions and enhance their quality of life in retirement.

Still, for pre-retirees to benefit from advice, it first needs to be accessed, Dinham pointed out.

"There are several hurdles on the supply side of the financial advice market as well as the demand side," he said.

"Understandably, the main reasons pre-retirees are not currently seeking financial advice relate to a lack of affordability."

Of the surveyed Australians [aged 45 and over], almost a third of respondents said they don't feel like they can afford financial advice and 25% said they can't justify the cost. Others cited that their circumstances don't justify the need for advice or would rather do it themselves.

Dinham said it appears that advice is being priced out of reach for people that could benefit most. But advisers can address the cost barrier in three ways.

Advisers can reduce upfront fees by recouping the shortfall over time with an ongoing relationship, though this may introduce conflicts that aren't in the client's best interest, he said.

A preferable option is for each client assignment to be profitable, by withdrawing services for price-sensitive prospective clients.

Another option for advisers is to address information asymmetry by building the client's understanding of the value of the advice to their circumstances.

Fidelity's research shows that if the adviser can show the client that they can address their greatest concerns, they will be more willing to pay their professional fees.

"This means more Australians will be able to access the advice and support they need to achieve a comfortable retirement," Dinham concluded.

Read more: Pre-retireeAdviserFinancial adviceRetirement planningFidelity InternationalRichard Dinham
