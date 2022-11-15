Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Praemium expands executive team

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 15 NOV 2022   12:51PM

Praemium has added a chief strategy officer to its leadership team as it looks to capitalise on current market opportunities.

Denis Orrock has taken on the role. Most recently he was at FNZ Group where he was head of capital markets. Prior, he held several senior roles with GBST, including head of Asia Pacific, for about 14 years. GBST was acquired by FNZ Group in 2019.

Orrock has also previously held roles with InfoChoice and UBS.

Praemium said the newly created role "recognises Praemium's opportunity to full capitalise on the current market dynamics within the wealth platform and non-custodial administration market segment."

Sponsored by ClearBridge
The Long-Term Case for Infrastructure: Learn more

"With a comprehensive, fully integrated technology solution, Praemium is well placed to capture a healthy share of the ongoing shift occurring in this market segment," Praemium said.

Commenting, Praemium chief executive Anthony Wamsteker said: "The recent divestment of the international business means Praemium has the capital, cashflow and focus to deliver on our strong growth aspirations in Australia."

Sponsored Video
Grow your HNW client base with the leading platform for HNWs

"I am delighted that Denis has agreed to join our business to help realise those aspirations."

Praemium said that Orrock will "not only contribute to the ability to develop robust strategy, but strong relationships in the sector," leveraging his experience of leading GBST through a major phase of growth.

Read more: PraemiumGBSTFNZ GroupDenis OrrockAnthony WamstekerInfoChoiceUBS
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

QIC sees changes in private debt, liquid markets
Karen Phin retires from Magellan board
HNWs shunning professional advice: Research
Charter Hall to commence second Chifley Tower
Vote now in 2022 FS Power50
RBA scenario implies record costs: UBS
Praemium reports 92% flow increase
Rate rises more likely after unemployment plunge
RBA raises interest rates again
Inflation a greater danger than recession: Powell

Editor's Choice

Insignia revamps wrap platform

ANDREW MCKEAN
Insignia Financial has made enhancements to its advised super, pension, and investment Expand wrap products, affording financial advisers greater management flexibility.

Man GLG launches Asia Opportunities Fund

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Man Group's discretionary investment manager has launched an Asia Opportunities Fund in response to market demand.

Aussie income equities fare well amid turmoil

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Australian income equities were the top performing asset class in the 12 months to September end.

Schroders hires from MLC

CHLOE WALKER
Schroders Australia has appointed Colin Keenan as institutional sales manager, providing local clients with solutions across Australian and global equities, private markets, fixed income and multi-asset.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: Why Franklin Templeton for Fixed Income?

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
16

Technical Services Forum 

NOV
17

A year in wealth management - what it means for 2023 

NOV
23-24

FPA Professionals Congress 

FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
16

Chief Economists Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Simon Brinsmead

GENERAL MANAGER, INSTITUTIONAL CLIENT SOLUTIONS
CHALLENGER LIMITED
Challenger Solutions Group general manager Simon Brinsmead has taken an unconventional career path. While not recommending others follow in his footsteps, there's much to be admired about his unabashed individualism and pursuit of the interesting. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.