Praemium expands executive team

Praemium expands executive teamBY JAMIE WILLIAMSON | TUESDAY, 15 NOV 2022 12:51PM
Read more: Praemium, GBST, FNZ Group, Denis Orrock, Anthony Wamsteker, InfoChoice, UBS
Praemium has added a chief strategy officer to its leadership team as it looks to capitalise on current market opportunities.
Denis Orrock has taken on the role. Most recently he was at FNZ Group where he was head of capital markets. Prior, he held several senior roles with GBST, including head of Asia Pacific, for about 14 years. GBST was acquired by FNZ Group in 2019.
Orrock has also previously held roles with InfoChoice and UBS.
Praemium said the newly created role "recognises Praemium's opportunity to full capitalise on the current market dynamics within the wealth platform and non-custodial administration market segment."
"With a comprehensive, fully integrated technology solution, Praemium is well placed to capture a healthy share of the ongoing shift occurring in this market segment," Praemium said.
Commenting, Praemium chief executive Anthony Wamsteker said: "The recent divestment of the international business means Praemium has the capital, cashflow and focus to deliver on our strong growth aspirations in Australia."
"I am delighted that Denis has agreed to join our business to help realise those aspirations."
Praemium said that Orrock will "not only contribute to the ability to develop robust strategy, but strong relationships in the sector," leveraging his experience of leading GBST through a major phase of growth.
Related News
Editor's Choice
Insignia revamps wrap platform
Man GLG launches Asia Opportunities Fund
Aussie income equities fare well amid turmoil
Schroders hires from MLC
|Sponsored by
Driving change with real-world impact investing at Nuveen
Pursuing positive social and environmental impact alongside competitive financial returns in private and public markets.
|Sponsored by
Technology opportunities in the fight against climate change
The battle against climate change is driving innovation. Investors are being presented with a growing range of opportunities in technologies.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Accountant-planner JVs will increase - but basic fundamentals are needed
Family Business Advisory Board: Paving the way to future growth and success
Faith-based super free kick is a bad idea
Ride the ESG wave to stronger client relationships
Infographic: Why Franklin Templeton for Fixed Income?
Simon Brinsmead
CHALLENGER LIMITED