Praemium expands executive team

Praemium has added a chief strategy officer to its leadership team as it looks to capitalise on current market opportunities.

Denis Orrock has taken on the role. Most recently he was at FNZ Group where he was head of capital markets. Prior, he held several senior roles with GBST, including head of Asia Pacific, for about 14 years. GBST was acquired by FNZ Group in 2019.

Orrock has also previously held roles with InfoChoice and UBS.

Praemium said the newly created role "recognises Praemium's opportunity to full capitalise on the current market dynamics within the wealth platform and non-custodial administration market segment."

"With a comprehensive, fully integrated technology solution, Praemium is well placed to capture a healthy share of the ongoing shift occurring in this market segment," Praemium said.

Commenting, Praemium chief executive Anthony Wamsteker said: "The recent divestment of the international business means Praemium has the capital, cashflow and focus to deliver on our strong growth aspirations in Australia."

"I am delighted that Denis has agreed to join our business to help realise those aspirations."

Praemium said that Orrock will "not only contribute to the ability to develop robust strategy, but strong relationships in the sector," leveraging his experience of leading GBST through a major phase of growth.