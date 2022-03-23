Plans to remedy NALI, NALE issues welcomed

The industry has welcomed news that the government will consult on the appropriate operation of non-arm's length income and expense provisions.

Announced yesterday, minister for superannuation Jane Hume said the government intends to reform the provisions to ensure they operate as intended.

"The non-arm's length expense provisions are designed to prevent superannuation funds from circumventing contributions caps, and artificially inflating fund earnings through non-commercial dealings," a statement from Hume's office read.

"The government understands that some industry stakeholders have concerns regarding the interpretation of these provisions by the Australian Tax Office in a recent Law Companion Ruling and the implications of this ruling for both APRA-regulated funds and SMSFs."

Non-arm's length expenses (NALE) occur when a self-managed super fund's expenses are less than the amount they would have been if parties were operating on an arm's length basis. Non-arm's length income (NALI) would also likely come into play in this situation. As such, any income derived by an SMSF that is NALI or resulting from NALE is taxed at the top marginal rate of 45%.

Welcoming the news, the SMSF Association said in their current form, the NALE rules "could have far-reaching and unjustifiable consequences for funds, both large and small".

"It's our considered view that the NALE rules go much further than originally intended. For example, there could be situations where all the income received by an SMSF, including taxable contributions and realised capital gains, is taxed at 45% because the SMSF failed to incur a small fund expense on arm's length terms," deputy chief executive and director of policy and education Peter Burgess said.

"There could also be situations where all the income an SMSF receives from a particular investment, including any realised capital gains on selling the investment, is forever tainted as NALI because of a simple oversight.

"We are also concerned about some situations where NALE could give rise to all the income from a particular fund investment, including realised capital gains, being forever tainted as NALI - at the very least trustees should be given an opportunity to rectify the transaction if NALE arose from an inadvertent mistake."

The SMSFA added that the ATO has previously stated that if it's a general expense that is not on arm's length terms, and it relates to a service that hasn't been provided by an individual in their capacity as trustee, it will not take any action that could see the fund's income taxed at 45%. However, from 1 July 2022, this will only apply for parties who are seen to have made a reasonable attempt to determine an arm's length expenditure amount for services provided to the fund.

Burgess said: "It is unclear what a 'reasonable attempt' means and how this should be applied in practice by SMSF trustees and SMSF approved auditors, so we believe a legislative fix is needed and we are pleased the government is now considering this."

The government has said it will work to ensure any legislative changes are effective from 1 July 2022, with Hume adding: "We have heard the concerns of the industry and will work to amend the law to make sure it operates as intended."

However, the SMSFA believes any changes should be applied retrospectively from 1 July 2018 - the date the current NALE rules were implemented.

Further details of the consultation process will be released in due course.