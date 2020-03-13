NEWS
Investment
PIMCO to manage Allianz Real Estate portfolios
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  FRIDAY, 13 MAR 2020   12:31PM

The fixed income juggernaut will take over management and oversight of the Allianz Real Estate's $125 billion portfolio, bringing it under its private strategies lineup.

PIMCO is owned by Allianz Group and the two have agreed to transition the oversight and management of the Allianz Real Estate portfolio to PIMCO.

The Allianz Real Estate business has 440 employees across the globe and a portfolio of €70 billion (about $125 billion) in core and core-plus real estate equity and a smaller portion in private real estate lending. Its three main markets are Europe, United States and Asia Pacific.

PIMCO is best known for its fixed income strategies, but over the last 12-years has added to its alternatives line-up.

Allianz Real Estate will become a part of PIMCO's private strategies lineup, which it has been building over the last decade.

"Real estate has been, and will continue to be, central to the development of our Private Strategies platform, which we consider essential to providing our clients with alternative approaches to achieving their long-term investment objectives," PIMCO chief executive Emmanuel Roman said.

"By incorporating Allianz Real Estate into PIMCO's existing suite of private solutions, we intend to significantly enhance our capabilities in an area that has become a critical component of our clients' portfolios."

Allianz SE member of board management Jackie Hunt said the development is an excellent growth opportunity for the company.

"Bringing two high performing, complementary specialist parts of the business together puts us in a position to provide customers a more comprehensive solution in real estate capabilities and strengthens our position in alternatives, where we are already among the top 10 global players."

PIMCO group chief investment officer Dan Ivascyn said: "PIMCO sees tremendous long-term value for clients in real estate, particularly in private strategies which continue to offer patient investors the opportunity to achieve excess returns."

"Combining Allianz Real Estate with PIMCO's already deep expertise in private real estate - and our opportunistic strategies more broadly - will expand our access to investment talent, transaction flow, and real-time market data, with the goal of bringing multiple benefits to our existing investors."

