PGIM launches new platform in Australia

PGIM Real Estate has expanded its agriculture financing platform into Australia as part of the asset manager's global growth strategy.

PGIM said Australia marks the first expansion of its agriculture lending business beyond North America.

PGIM Real Estate will provide fixed rate, long-term financing solutions to Australian farm operators and agribusinesses through an exclusive partnership with specialist agricultural debt provider Foundation Agri Finance. It closed its first transaction at the end of last year, providing a loan to a diversified horticultural business.

PGIM said Australia is a robust agriculture-producing nation with the value of agricultural production forecast to rise by 6% to $85 billion in 2024-25.

The market for financing farming operations is dominated by Australian banks that typically provide short-term, floating rate loans, but PGIM said it sees an opportunity to provide an alternative with 10-to-15-year long-term, fixed rate financing solutions.

"We have big ambitions for the Australian market as we grow our agricultural financing platform's international presence. We aim to offer competitive financing solutions to leading farmers and agribusiness across Australia and grow our Australian loan book to over $1 billion over the next five years," Rachelle Schlesinger, head of agriculture finance, PGIM Real Estate, said.

"We chose to expand into the Australian market because we see significant demand from borrowers for the kinds of long-term, predictable financing solutions that we have built our reputation on in the US. Importantly, our operational infrastructure is already in place given our existing commercial real estate business in Australia."

PGIM Real Estate has been active in agricultural lending for 120 years with a business focused on the US. It is part of PGIM Real Estate's agricultural investment platform that has grown rapidly in the last 10 years, with AUM growing from US$4 billion 10 years ago to US$10.8 billion today.

PGIM opened in Australia in 2011, with a team of commercial real estate and private credit investment experts on the ground.

"Lending to Australian agriculture businesses has become increasingly short-term and less about the customer. We want to reverse this trend and offer long-term financing solutions that are built around the needs and goals of each customer," David Haydon, founder and executive director, Foundation Agri Finance, said.

PGIM manages US$310 billion in private alternative strategies across real estate, agriculture, private credit, and private equity.