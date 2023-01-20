Newspaper icon
Perpetual reports $1.2bn loss amid merger

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  FRIDAY, 20 JAN 2023   12:40PM

Perpetual reported it took a $1.2 billion hit in December ahead of its Pendal Group takeover, which is now due to be completed on Monday.

Despite the loss, the investment manager said it "benefited from a rebound in equities markets" and ended the year in a "strong position."

Perpetual reported total assets under management (AUM) as at the end of December were $93.7 billion up 4% from the prior period. It attributed the increase to positive market movements which were partially offset by negative currency movements and outflows.

In an announcement to the ASX, Perpetual confirmed the approved "transformational acquisition of Pendal Group" is on track for completion on January 23.

Its chief executive and managing director Rob Adams said it was a significant quarter for Perpetual, following Pendal shareholder and court approval for the acquisition.

"The acquisition will see Perpetual substantially grow its asset management business, creating a leading global multi-boutique asset management firm focused on active asset management, with a truly global distribution footprint and leading ESG investment strategies, better positioned to manage industry headwinds and to drive future growth," he explained.

Perpetual further reported its US based acquired fund manager Barrow Hanley produced $1.4 billion net inflows.

International's AUM was $71.6 billion, up 4.5%, lifted by positive market movements and positive net flows into global equity strategies and its asset management Australia's AUM was A$22.1 billion, a 3.9% increase on the prior quarter, assisted by a rebound in markets.

At the time of writing, share price sat at $26.44 a small drop since $26.99 market open.

Read more: Pendal GroupBarrow HanleyInternationalRob Adams
