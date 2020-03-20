NEWS
Superannuation
Perpetual exits MySuper
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 20 MAR 2020   12:45PM

A $16.5 billion industry superannuation fund is set to take over Perpetual's MySuper offering in a successor fund transfer.

On or around May 1 members of Perpetual MySuper will transfer to CareSuper.

According to Rainmaker data, the transfer will include more than 7500 member accounts and will see $220 million added to CareSuper's existing funds under management.

About 12 months ago Perpetual Superannuation, as trustee of Perpetual MySuper, told members it was assessing whether an SFT was in the best interest of members.

That announcement came on the back of poor performance, with Rainmaker analysis of APRA data showing contributions into Perpetual MySuper fell about 90% in the 2018-19 financial year to just $2.5 million. The previous financial year saw contributions of around $24 million.

Perpetual MySuper ranked 21st for one-year returns to June 2019, however it sits in 52nd place over five years. For comparison, CareSuper is ranked 11th over five years.

"The trustee has determined that this transfer is in the best interest of Perpetual MySuper members as CareSuper is likely to provide benefits of scale and deliver better outcomes for members over the long term," Perpetual said.

In terms of member dynamics, analysis shows 54% of Perpetual MySuper members are male while 46% are female; close to half of which (42%) are millennials.

The fund has an average balance of $30,000 but about 70% of accounts hold less than $25,000.

Perpetual declined to comment further on the SFT. CareSuper was also contacted for comment.

