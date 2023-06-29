Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

Performance test excluding retirement products is "crazy": Podcast

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  THURSDAY, 29 JUN 2023   12:21PM

Industry Super Australia deputy chief executive Matthew Linden says the fact the amended superannuation performance test doesn't look at retirement products is a cause for concern.

In the latest episode of the Financial Standard podcast, Linden said the fact retirement products aren't being performance assessed is crazy.

"This is a point where members, in respect to their superannuation savings, have the most savings at stake, and they're considering where they might put their money in the retirement phase," he said.

"There is no performance test to ensure, for many people what might be hundreds of thousands of dollars can be invested in a quality good performing product. We think that is something which should have happened already, and we think it's the highest priority in respect to further changes."

Linden points out that a significant wave of people will soon be retiring.

"In this space, they [the government] need to extend those performance tests to include retirement products, that is absolutely critical," Linden said.

Further, he outlined issues surrounding the government's decision to introduce a higher fee benchmark for Choice products, both platform and non-platform.

"We think that's probably giving a leave pass to those funds, which are operating higher fee products," he said.

"We're not really persuaded by the idea that these higher fees are justified. So, including in the benchmark, a higher fee assumption, we think is heading in the wrong direction."

Linden also flagged issues around additions to benchmark indices.

"The government has added 10 benchmark indices to the test. One of the problems we have identified is that having these highly tailored benchmarks removes any sort of incentive for funds to reassess their underlying asset allocation," he said.

By having a better diversified portfolio, Linden says super funds can achieve higher risk-adjusted returns and lower volatility.

"But the way the test works at the moment, it nets out the effect of those asset allocation decisions. We think that's a significant failing," he said.

Linden said he is also concerned any further extension of the test will only include trustee-directed products.

"That will leave out a whole range of other Choice investment options, which we know from the banking Royal Commission, were poorly performing. A whole host of single asset-class investment options are excluded from the performance test," he concluded.

Listen to the full episode here:

Read more: Matthew LindenIndustry Super AustraliaFinancial Standard
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

ISA welcomes back former chair
Greg Combet steps down as IFM Investors, ISA chair
Women in Super appoints chair
Advice firms merge to create Count Adelaide
Managed fund research lead at Koda resigns
Equity Trustees reviews UK, Ireland businesses
Super funds ready to offer advice: Podcast
Westpac plans aggressive platforms play
Advance Asset Management ceases direct distribution
NAB progresses closure of custody arm

Editor's Choice

Performance test excluding retirement products is "crazy": Podcast

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:21PM
Industry Super Australia deputy chief executive Matthew Linden says the fact the amended superannuation performance test doesn't look at retirement products is a cause for concern.

Dealer group adopts profit-for-purpose model

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:10PM
Spark Financial Group will officially begin operating as a profit-for-purpose organisation with the launch of its Spark Legacy Program.

Smart beta ETP market share matures: Morningstar

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:44PM
The smart beta ETP market has reached maturity, evidenced by declining product closures, and increasingly intense fee competition, according to a Morningstar report.

BlackRock raises $500m for Super Battery

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:47PM
BlackRock Alternatives has secured over $500 million from Australian and global institutional and sovereign co-investors to expedite the development of the Waratah Super Battery.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
20

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
25

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
26

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Marcus Price

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
IRESS MARKET TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
The financial services industry is awash with often convoluted and showy hierarchies and titles, but Iress chief executive Marcus Price has zero interest in that ostentatious dance. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.