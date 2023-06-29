Performance test excluding retirement products is "crazy": Podcast

Industry Super Australia deputy chief executive Matthew Linden says the fact the amended superannuation performance test doesn't look at retirement products is a cause for concern.

In the latest episode of the Financial Standard podcast, Linden said the fact retirement products aren't being performance assessed is crazy.

"This is a point where members, in respect to their superannuation savings, have the most savings at stake, and they're considering where they might put their money in the retirement phase," he said.

"There is no performance test to ensure, for many people what might be hundreds of thousands of dollars can be invested in a quality good performing product. We think that is something which should have happened already, and we think it's the highest priority in respect to further changes."

Linden points out that a significant wave of people will soon be retiring.

"In this space, they [the government] need to extend those performance tests to include retirement products, that is absolutely critical," Linden said.

Further, he outlined issues surrounding the government's decision to introduce a higher fee benchmark for Choice products, both platform and non-platform.

"We think that's probably giving a leave pass to those funds, which are operating higher fee products," he said.

"We're not really persuaded by the idea that these higher fees are justified. So, including in the benchmark, a higher fee assumption, we think is heading in the wrong direction."

Linden also flagged issues around additions to benchmark indices.

"The government has added 10 benchmark indices to the test. One of the problems we have identified is that having these highly tailored benchmarks removes any sort of incentive for funds to reassess their underlying asset allocation," he said.

By having a better diversified portfolio, Linden says super funds can achieve higher risk-adjusted returns and lower volatility.

"But the way the test works at the moment, it nets out the effect of those asset allocation decisions. We think that's a significant failing," he said.

Linden said he is also concerned any further extension of the test will only include trustee-directed products.

"That will leave out a whole range of other Choice investment options, which we know from the banking Royal Commission, were poorly performing. A whole host of single asset-class investment options are excluded from the performance test," he concluded.