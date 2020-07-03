Pension fund in divestment hoax

Global climate change activist group Extinction Rebellion has come under fire after it posed as Sweden's largest pension fund and claimed it was divesting from all companies with operations in fossil fuels.

On June 29 a website purporting to be that of AP7 published a statement saying the decision was based on market analysis and risk estimation and resonates with a growing climate awareness and demand for sustainable fund investments among AP7's clients.

According to Extinction Rebellion, AP7 invests about $3 billion in fossil fuels.

The hoax release said the pension fund planned to start divesting immediately with a goal of reaching overall carbon neutrality by 2030.

The release was picked up by a number of major European news outlets before the fund's head of communications and ownership Johan Floren - who was named as a spokesperson in the hoax release - contacted them to confirm it was fake.

According to IPE, AP7 began an investigation and was considering reporting the hoax to police.

Extinction Rebellion came forward on July 1 to claim responsibility, saying: "In this release we claimed that AP7 was to divest ownership in all companies with operations in fossil fuel. Unfortunately, that is not true. We sent the press release that AP7 should have sent."

"We understand that we have caused some confusion and we are very sorry if any of you have felt cheated. We do have all the respect for journalism and we never intended to undermine the trust in media."