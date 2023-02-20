Pengana establishes capital markets arm, hires

Pengana Capital Group has launched a new, dedicated capital markets division and appointed Philip Schofield to head it up.

Schofield will be the managing director of the new Pengana Capital Markets division which aims to connect sophisticated investors including wholesale, institutional, and family offices with bespoke investment opportunities.

Prior to joining Pengana, he was an executive director at Canaccord Genuity Australia. He has also served as head of equities at Goldman Sachs Australia.

Pengana Capital Group chief executive Russel Pillemer said the firm is delighted to have secured Schofield's commitment.

"We identified Phil as the best person in Australia to head up this business. He is an outstanding, experienced operator and is well placed to grow what we think will be a significant part of Pengana's offering," he said.

Pillemer said demand for curated investment opportunities for sophisticated investors has increased in recent years.

"Pengana has occasionally matched sophisticated investors with bespoke investment opportunities across its history, but as demand escalates, we feel it's the right time for a dedicated capital markets division."

Pillemer explained investment opportunities will be predominately in private markets, including private equity, private credit, and special situations investments.

"There is a long-term secular trend toward private market investments that has been gaining momentum across the last decade," he said.

"Sophisticated investors have increasingly gravitated to private market investments as opportunities in public markets have dried up."

He added now is a great time for those with capital to be considering private market investments.

"Because investors can look at valuations afresh and see where the market is at. However, we will be flexible and nimble, and if public markets opportunities open up in the future we will also assist with those opportunities," Pillemer said.

Schofield explained there are a lot of deals available, but it's not about sheer volume, it's about finding high-quality opportunities and matching them with investors only when it's appropriate.

"Part of the appeal of Pengana is they have a very strong executive, with the right structure and processes behind them. I'm very much looking forward to building this capital markets division with Russel and the Pengana team," he concluded.