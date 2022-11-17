Pendal, Perpetual amend deal terms

Both Pendal Group and Perpetual have confirmed the terms of their takeover deal have changed, in addition to the Supreme Court ruling that Pendal could rightfully seek more than a break fee if the deal goes south.

Both parties have agreed to revise the cash and scrip considerations of the deal, with both to be reduced. The two entities said the agreement was reached to further strengthen the balance sheet and enhance the combined group's flexibility.

Now, Pendal shareholders will receive one Perpetual share for every seven Pendal shares, as well as $1.65 per share. Under the previous offer, Pendal shareholders were getting one Perpetual share for every 7.5 Pendal shares and $1.97 per share.

The announcement followed an early morning court appearance by Perpetual and Pendal regarding the remedies available in the event Perpetual breaches the scheme implementation deed or indicates it will. Pendal and Perpetual both entered a trading halt this morning, pending a court decision.

The court hearing sought to find whether a break fee of up to $23 million was Pendal's exclusive remedy if Perpetual were to renege on the deal. The court determined that it is not, saying it would also be open to Pendal to seek orders to enforce Perpetual's obligations to complete the scheme, including by way of injunctive relief or orders of specific performance.

Last week it was revealed by Perpetual that it would have to pay up if it didn't go through with the deal or put it at risk by agreeing to another transaction, namely the recent takeover attempts from Regal Partners and a subsidiary of BPEA Private Equity Fund VIII.

At the time, Perpetual shareholder Datt Capital said the Pendal deal would dilute shareholder value, arguing that the takeover offer from Regal Partners at $33 a share was more beneficial.

Pendal and Perpetual have also agreed to proceed to a first court hearing for the scheme next week.

"The Pendal board and management continue to strongly support the combination and will continue to work for an expeditious implementation of the scheme in the best interests of shareholders," Pendal said.

Pendal chair Deborah Page added that the board believes the revised agreement is appropriate and for the benefit of shareholders.

Editor's note: This article was updated at 11.30am.