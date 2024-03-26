PE deals tumble again, down 63%: Bain & Company

The Australian and New Zealand private equity sector took another tumble, sharply falling 63% in value during 2023 as high interest rates and market uncertainty continues to spook investors.

This is the second year in a row that saw deal values decline in the Asia Pacific, a new report from Bain & Company reveals, underscoring another tough period for the asset class that raised just US$147 billion last year, plunging 59% from 2021.

Australia and New Zealand specifically produced only two megadeals as opposed to nine in 2022: Advent International's US$1.2 billion acquisition of fashion brand Zimmermann and TPG Capital's US$1.2 billion buyout of funerals group InvoCare.

Five V Capital raised $770 million for its buyout fund Fund V, which targets mid-market growth investments, after three months of fund raising.

Pacific Equity Partners' (PEP) was a notable mention in the report for the progress of its Secure Assets Fund launched in 2018.

"Since global and local infrastructure funds were mostly competing for larger deals, PEP targeted an attractive niche - mid-market companies in the value-added segments of the infrastructure spectrum," Bain & Company's Asia-Pacific private equity report read.

"And because its limited partners (LP) were looking for sizable co-investment opportunities, PEP aimed to raise a $750 million fund, less than half that of its previous PE fund. That target size was large enough for six to eight deals and offered LPs sufficient room to coinvest."

On a brighter note, Australian and New Zealand regional and domestic general partners' (GP) share of deal activity rose. Government-affiliated funds, though, were nearly absent from the market.

Exit value in Australia and New Zealand fell sharply from 2022 levels at 77%. More than half of GPs surveyed in these markets said that exit conditions will improve if they wait to sell companies in their portfolios.

Greater China remained the region's largest exit market, accounting for 45% of 2023 exits.

Technology was again the largest industry sector in terms of deals and exits.

The energy and natural resources sectors were the only sectors that saw deal value and volume grow - indicative of investors increasingly betting on assets related to the energy transition.

Overall, the report found that Asia Pacific investors largely put dealmaking on hold last year due to worries of slowing economic growth, persistently high interest rates that raise the cost of PE debt, and volatile share markets.

"Ongoing geopolitical tensions and global conflicts reinforced investors' concerns. Unable to fathom what was ahead, funds retrenched to wait out the storm," Bain & Company said.