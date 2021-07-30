Pandemic hasn't killed retail: Airlie

Despite doomsayers predictions, COVID-19 has not killed off the big Australian high street names in retail - actually, it may have benefited them.

Airlie Funds Management portfolio manager and head of research Emma Fisher told Financial Standard that companies including Premier Investments and Nick Scali prove COVID-19 was not all bad news for physical retailers.

"A lot of these businesses received JobKeeper, and for the retailers they had the added benefit of all the stimulus payments - a lot of them found their way into retailers' pockets because of people buying stuff," Fisher explained.

"[Nick Scali] ended up handing back their JobKeeper, but they got some flack in the short-term. That is where we talk to management teams and boards - if they've had a fantastic year and JobKeeper has been a part of that then we are very supportive of them handing that back."

Australian retailers, Fisher said, have transformed their balance sheets during the pandemic.

Despite lockdowns leading to a fall in foot traffic in shopping malls, she said retailers are sitting on "piles of cash".

"We have closed international borders, that traps all that money that we normally send overseas - like our discretionary spending on travel, holidays - here. And it gets spent really broadly across our economy," Fisher said.

"Whereas the money that we miss out on in terms of lost tourism dollars, from having closed borders, that money gets spent very tightly. It goes obviously to the tourism operators; it doesn't get spent broadly across the economy."

Fisher sees the Australian consumer as being in great shape, and historically retailers have benefited from the health of the consumer.

"Meanwhile, this sector is a lot cheaper, ridiculously cheaper," she said.

"You know, the valuation disparity between the sector and the rest of the market is really stark. It's a lot cheaper, which I think is people pricing in this expectation that these good times aren't going to last. And I think that's what creates the opportunity."

Businesses like Premier Investments - which owns Peter Alexander, Portmans, Jay Jays, Just Jeans, Smiggle and Dotti - have updated their operating models in light of the pandemic. Fisher said Premier Investments now makes a larger margin on goods purchased online than those purchased in store, achieving this by investing in centralised distribution centres.

The Airlie Australian Share Fund delivered 33.7% last financial year, 5.9% better than the index.

The three stocks Fisher said contributed most to the fund's outperformance were Mineral Resources, Reece and PWR Holdings.

PWR Holdings is a relatively little-known Australian company which makes cooling systems for high-performance vehicles, especially motorsports cars.

"What they have in common is they are all owner-managed businesses. We really like investing in businesses where the original founders of the business still run it. And that's because, when you've got all your wealth and reputation tied up in business and it's your baby, you tend to make the right decisions for the long term," Fisher said.