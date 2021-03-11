NEWS
Regulatory
Pandemic boosts scam complaints
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  THURSDAY, 11 MAR 2021   11:52AM

The onset of COVID-19 led to a sharp increase in the number of scam-related financial complaints, according to new data from the Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA).

AFCA's half-year statistics revealed scam-related complaints made up 23% of the 34,047 new complaints in the six months to 30 December, 2020.

Throughout 2020, AFCA received 77,739 complaints, up 5% on 2019 and 15% of which were COVID-19 related.

"Our sense is that scammers stepped up their activity to take advantage of people spending more time at home and feeling financially vulnerable," AFCA chief operating officer Justin Untersteiner said.

AFCA found that not only did the volume of scam-related amounts increase but also the sum with complaints reaching amounts of $1 million. AFCA resolved disputes totalling $294 million.

Earlier this year, the ATO found the early release of super scams cost Australians over $6 million.

Untersteiner noted that superannuation funds worked with AFCA to resolve consumer concerns over the ERS.

"Scams were growing before COVID-19 but the pandemic has accelerated this trend," Untersteiner said.

The data showed that between 3 March 2020 and 28 February 2021 there were 11,482 COVID-related complaints about financial products or services which equated to one in seven of all complaints.

Travel insurance was the most complained about product for COVID-19 related complaints and overall deposit taking/payment systems was the most complained about product followed by credit cards, housing finance consumer loans and home building insurance.

However, AFCA resolved nearly 90% of the COVID-related complaints it received by helping individuals and financial firms reach an agreement.

"It's vital that consumers and financial service providers work together to resolve issues quickly," Untersteiner said.

Read more: AFCAAustralian Financial Complaints AuthorityATOJustin Untersteiner
