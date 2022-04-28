Pallas Capital strengthens distribution team

Brad Gowenlock and Esther Fang have each been welcomed as partners in Pallas Capital's distribution team.

​As part of their roles, Gowenlock and Fang will be servicing high-net-worth investors, family offices and institutional investors in Australia and the wider Asia Pacific region.

​

​Prior to joining the Pallas Capital team in Sydney, Gowenlock spent 30 years working in money markets across Sydney, Tokyo and Singapore, and most recently as head of rates of Tullett Prebon Australia.

Meanwhile, Gowenlock has held several roles within the finance sector, including senior positions at BGC and the GFI Group.

​

​"I was introduced to the non-bank lending space by both Mark Spring and Craig Bannister, whom I've known for over 25 years, along with our executive chairman Patrick Keenan," Gowenlock said.

"Pallas Capital displays an exceptional level of professionalism and service towards its clients, making sure they have a seamless investment experience.

"The decision to join the team was an easy one for me."

​

​He added: "I look forward to learning from the experts that surround me here in the distribution team, as well as our originations and credit teams. Their in-depth knowledge, and willingness to help is something I have been impressed with early on and expect to work closely with them moving forward."

​

​Meanwhile, Fang has extensive expertise working in funds management across Asia Pacific and an educational background in both finance and law.

​

​"Pallas Capital has grown over the years to become one of the leading lenders in the industry, not just in Australia but also internationally," Fang said.

"When the opportunity presented itself, I was excited to join the Pallas Capital team. In this role, I look forward to supporting Pallas Capital's growth, especially by strengthening its ties with UHNW families in Asia who would be delighted to become valuable investors.

​

​Pallas' executive director Mark Spring said that with the non-bank lending space forecast to grow to $56 billion in 2025, Pallas Capital is hiring across all aspects of the business to meet the rising demand in the marketplace.

"In the two-year period from January 2020 to the present day, Pallas Group's headcount has grown by almost 300%," Spring said.

"Whilst we remain focused on building our HNW client business, this year will see a greater focus on growing our market share in the wealth planning and institutional space."

​

​