Pallas Capital strengthens distribution team

Pallas Capital strengthens distribution teamBY CHLOE WALKER | THURSDAY, 28 APR 2022 11:51AM
Brad Gowenlock and Esther Fang have each been welcomed as partners in Pallas Capital's distribution team.
As part of their roles, Gowenlock and Fang will be servicing high-net-worth investors, family offices and institutional investors in Australia and the wider Asia Pacific region.
Meanwhile, Gowenlock has held several roles within the finance sector, including senior positions at BGC and the GFI Group.
"Pallas Capital displays an exceptional level of professionalism and service towards its clients, making sure they have a seamless investment experience.
"The decision to join the team was an easy one for me."
"When the opportunity presented itself, I was excited to join the Pallas Capital team. In this role, I look forward to supporting Pallas Capital's growth, especially by strengthening its ties with UHNW families in Asia who would be delighted to become valuable investors.
"In the two-year period from January 2020 to the present day, Pallas Group's headcount has grown by almost 300%," Spring said.
"Whilst we remain focused on building our HNW client business, this year will see a greater focus on growing our market share in the wealth planning and institutional space."
