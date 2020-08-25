Pahari sorry, victim calls for documents

Former AMP Capital chief executive Boe Pahari has offered an apology to Julia Szlakowski, but she is still calling on AMP to release documents in relation to the sexual harassment matter.

After announcing Pahari would step down from the role of chief executive, yesterday AMP released an apology from Pahari to the media.

"I deeply regret the events in 2017, and I apologise to Julia Szlakowski," Pahari said in a written statement.

"I also acknowledge the significant impact the matter has had on our clients, our people, and AMP's shareholders.

"I have decided to stand down as AMP Capital chief executive in the interests of all parties, and to minimise disruption to the business. I am committed to doing everything I can to see this business and our people reach full potential. The best way I can make amends is to do the job I have been given to the best of my ability."

A spokesperson for Maurice Blackburn, the law firm representing Szlakowski in Australia, said the firm and Szlakowski had no prior knowledge an apology from Pahari would be released.

No apology was given directly to Szlakowski or to her lawyers, the spokesperson said, instead it was released to the media.

On Friday AMP said it would release the full report that resulted from an investigation into Szlakowski's claims of sexual harassment by QC Andrew Burns.

It is yet to release this report, but did release Burns' conclusion.

"For these reasons I find that there was poor judgement exercised by [Boe Pahari] during this evening and one moderate and two minor incidents which overall added up to a relatively modest breach of the AMP Workplace Behaviour and Equal Opportunity Policy," Burns' conclusion to the report said.

"However this involved a senior manager who ought to have been observing a high standard of equality and diversity practice and who ought to have had a much better understanding of how his actions might be perceived by and may affect a junior colleague."

Yesterday, Pahari stepped down from the chief executive role at AMP Capital - staying with the company but going back to his previous position.

AMP chair David Murray also resigned along with non-executive director John Fraser.

Szlakowski responded to the news of the resignations and Pahari stepping back to his old role through her lawyers, reiterating her call for the release of all documents relating to her complaint.

"It gives me some comfort to see that AMP has today acknowledged the seriousness of my complaint and is moving to try and address the culture of the company," Szlakowski said.

"That work however still has a long way to go, and that's why I am continuing to call for AMP to release my complaint, the findings document and all other documents relating to the report's commission."