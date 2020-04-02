Opportunities and threats amid COVID-19 crisis

The spread of COVID-19 has seen a dramatic turn in the global economy; where earlier this year growth was almost tangibly real, now a downward trajectory towards deep recession seems much more likely. But one asset manager believes there is both opportunity and threat within Australia's listed sectors.

Although the unprecedented speed of the changing economic landscape is making the assessment of valuation difficult, the indiscriminate sell-off has opened up investment opportunities, Nikko Asset Management head of Australian equities, Brad Potter said.

"To state the obvious, these are not normal market conditions," he said.

"Like other large market corrections, it is always difficult to pick the bottom and thus rotating slowly into some of the beaten down value names funded by reducing and exiting the outperformers is an approach that we have found has worked well in these type of markets."

The banking sector is posed for significant losses, Potter said.

"Banks are highly leveraged with both financial and operational gearing, so a higher bad debt charge will impact profits," Potter said.

"The government support package will allow some time before the bad debts ramp up, but SMEs are simply more vulnerable to the shutdown."

However, the current downturn is different to that of the Global Financial Crisis, Potter said.

"The banks themselves have more than twice as much capital as they had going into the GFC and less exposure to property and more exposure to mortgages, so they should get through without raising more capital," he said.

As Australian households are highly leveraged, spending will be impacted both short and long term, with kick-on effects for retailers, Potter said.

"Non-discretionary retailers, especially for home consumption, will do reasonably well," he said.

"Retailers that sell into cafes and restaurants will be negatively impacted, but few retailers are overly exposed to this sector. In both the retail and bank sectors, the biggest risk is the shutdown goes on for longer."

With most of Australia self-isolating, the gaming sector has been severely impacted, he said.

"While gaming is perceived to be relatively defensive and gaming revenue in Australia as a whole was still positive throughout the GFC, the impact from the COVID-19 has negatively impacted the gaming sector substantially — more than the broader market," Potter said.

However, those that have diversified online have benefited from patrons living and working from home.

For those invested in the diversified financial sector, Potter argued it was important to analyse these companies from a bottom up perspective.

"With the sell-off in equity markets, diversified financials have rightfully been sold off, as many of their business models are leveraged to funds under management," he said.

"In these volatile times, these businesses also experience net fund outflows as investors shift assets away from risk assets.

"Investors must look at these companies from a bottom up perspective to understand the degree of earnings risk resulting from the current equity market sell off and to identify opportunities that may arise from the broad sector sell off."

When markets rebound, these companies will be in a strong position to grow, he argued.

"The saving grace for the sector is that many of these companies run net cash balances, and so have minimal balance sheet risk," Potter said.

"Therefore, while there is substantial short-term pain, once markets return to normal (whenever and whatever that may look like), many of these companies will be in a position to move forward."

Changes to travel plans had materially impacted infrastructure stocks, despite their perception as being traditionally "defensive".

"Infrastructure stocks are perceived by investors as defensive, with toll roads, airports and gas pipelines considered relatively immune to an economic slowdown," Potter said.

"Many of these companies may need to turn to equity investors to shore up their balance sheet if the debt markets experience a GFC-like freeze."

Potter also believes the real estate sector will underperform during the COVID-19 crisis.

"We expect retail to perform poorly during this period as landlords will pull out all stops to keep vacancy in their centres down —think rent relief or escalated capital contributions as more tenants turnover," he said.

"Assets with a higher discretionary composition will be hit harder, which will flow directly into rental income as well as ancillary income such as car parking and advertising fees"

General insurance, however, would be somewhat defensive during the crisis, he argued.

"With COVID-19 being declared a biosecurity threat by the federal government under the Biosecurity Act 2015, virtually all Business Interruption (BI) policies written by Australian listed insurers, as part of packages, will mean that businesses cannot claim BI due to COVID-19," Potter said.

The building materials sector is likely to be significantly impacted by COVID-19.

"From a relative standpoint, the sectors which are most likely to be impacted are infrastructure, R&R, commercial and residential (admittedly hard to separate non-residential and residential)," Potter said.

On the other side of the crisis, Nikko AM would look to quality management and different geographic exposures in the sector (US over Australian), he said.

Oil and gas is facing unprecedented pressure from both supply and demand sides, Potter said.

"The economic slowdown from global governments curtailing activity in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19 will see oil use in air and land transport severely curbed, though the quantum of volume loss is difficult to determine given uncertainty around the duration of the slowdown in activity," he said.

"Longer-term, we continue to believe the world requires higher oil prices to incentivise replacement supply from higher-cost conventional sources, such as ultra-deep water."

Potter said there were both opportunities and threats within the mining sector.

"Base metal prices are suffering on the weakened and uncertain global economic outlook, while bulk commodities, in particular steel-making inputs, iron ore and coking coal, have held up remarkably well," he said.

"Like the oil sector, the sell-off has seen substantial value emerge from the miners. Most current base metal prices are biting deep into cost curves, which should provide price support over the longer term."

Surprisingly, considering COVID-19 is a health crisis, Potter believes that demand for healthcare will reduce.

"Although healthcare is typically perceived as being a relatively defensive sector, the reality is that times of economic weakness do impact demand for healthcare services," he said.

"To date in the COVID-19 pandemic, we are seeing GP visitation decline as individuals are avoiding places with higher risk of transmission. This has had a flow-on effect to pathology and radiology volumes and will, in time, impact demand for sleep testing and elective surgeries, including cochlear implantation."

Unaffected areas will include lifesaving medications and ventilator manufacturers.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.