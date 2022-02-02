Online meetings to dominate in 2022

Financial advisers will continue to host virtual meetings with clients in 2022 but the majority are eager to meet them face to face, a new survey shows.

The global survey of 400 US-based financial advisers found that video conferences are expected to increase in the next 12 months, but 88% of advisers will make more of an effort to increase in-person client meetings.

The survey, conducted by US fintech Broadridge Financial Solutions and the Financial Services Institute, reveals that 51% of advisers still conduct formal client meetings either via phone or video conferencing.

Should the technology improve, most advisers believe that the client acquisition process will also get better as they will be able to reach prospects outside of their geographic location.

LinkedIn (77%) and Facebook (67%) are the most widely used social media platforms by advisers.

Similar to Australia, the survey found that crypto and ethical investing, as well as the need for financial literacy are on the rise in the US.

The low interest rate environment is forcing investors to find better returns; 64% of advisers are seeing increased interest in cryptocurrency from clients.

Further, 33% see an increased interest in ESG investments from clients.

"With the rise of DIY investing and clients' growing interest in branching out to new asset classes, financial literacy is of the utmost importance and advisers have a clear role to play," FSI president and chief executive Dale Brown said.

"There is a significant opportunity for advisers to educate current and prospective clients and empower them to make better financial decisions, and technology tools can enable them to be informed and connected."