NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning

Online meetings to dominate in 2022

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 2 FEB 2022   12:15PM

Financial advisers will continue to host virtual meetings with clients in 2022 but the majority are eager to meet them face to face, a new survey shows.

The global survey of 400 US-based financial advisers found that video conferences are expected to increase in the next 12 months, but 88% of advisers will make more of an effort to increase in-person client meetings.

The survey, conducted by US fintech Broadridge Financial Solutions and the Financial Services Institute, reveals that 51% of advisers still conduct formal client meetings either via phone or video conferencing.

Should the technology improve, most advisers believe that the client acquisition process will also get better as they will be able to reach prospects outside of their geographic location.

LinkedIn (77%) and Facebook (67%) are the most widely used social media platforms by advisers.

Similar to Australia, the survey found that crypto and ethical investing, as well as the need for financial literacy are on the rise in the US.

The low interest rate environment is forcing investors to find better returns; 64% of advisers are seeing increased interest in cryptocurrency from clients.

Further, 33% see an increased interest in ESG investments from clients.

"With the rise of DIY investing and clients' growing interest in branching out to new asset classes, financial literacy is of the utmost importance and advisers have a clear role to play," FSI president and chief executive Dale Brown said.

"There is a significant opportunity for advisers to educate current and prospective clients and empower them to make better financial decisions, and technology tools can enable them to be informed and connected."

Read more: Broadridge Financial SolutionsDale BrownFinancial Services Institute
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Market wrap AM
Throw out relative performance tables: Finsia
Market Wrap AM
Retiree 4pct drawdown limits too high
Market Wrap AM

Editor's Choice

Rest strengthens investment team

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:23PM
Rest has added a head of transformation, operational risk and governance to its investments team.

QIC launches multi-sector private debt capability

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:03PM
Following the launch of its private debt capability in 2021, QIC has added an Australian multi-sector private credit offering to its suite, appointing someone to lead it.

ASFA names new chair

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:08PM
The Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia appointed a new chair as the incumbent steps down after a two-year term.

APRA to continue scrutiny of trustees

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:20PM
The prudential regulator has outlined its policy and supervision priorities for 2022, saying its prime focus is rectifying sub-standard industry practices and eradicating unacceptable product performance.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Dermot Ryan
Co-Portfolio Manager, Income
AMP Capital Investors
Bronwyn Yates
Director, Client & Business Solutions
Russell Investments
Brett Davies
Partner
Legal Consolidated Barristers & Solicitors
Matt Siddick
Senior Director, Operational Risk Solutions
bfinance Australia

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
23

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
24

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

MAR
29

Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 

MAR
30

Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Are you happy with the government's backflip on adviser education standards, saying 10 years' experience, a clean record and a tertiary-level ethics subject is satisfactory?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Hans Kunnen

PRINCIPAL & CHIEF ECONOMIST
COMPASS ECONOMICS
In 2022, COVID-19 continues to loom over Australia's economic progress. During such uncertain times, Compass Economics founder and chief economist Hans Kunnen reminds us that it is important to keep the people behind the numbers front and centre. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.