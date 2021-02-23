NZ Super Fund adds board member

The New Zealand Superannuation Fund has appointed a new board member to serve a five-year term.

Kirsty Mactaggart will join the Board of Guardians in April 2021 bringing extensive global capital markets experience.

She was head of equity capital markets for Asia Pacific with Fidelity from 2005 until 2018.

Prior to that, she spent 11 years as managing director at Citi in both Europe and Asia, and worked at KPMG based in Scotland.

She has also worked in London, Hong Kong and Singapore and spent time on transactions in Korea, Thailand and Australia.

Chair Catherine Savage welcomed the appointment saying: "Kirsty is a well-respected industry leader with a unique global perspective developed over her varied career. Her appointment comes at a challenging time in financial markets and we look forward to receiving the benefit of her expertise."

Mactaggart currently works as an independent director and adviser on the boards of listed infrastructure investment company Infratil, and private investment company BBRC Worldwide. She also consults to companies looking to go public and raise capital.

"The NZ Super Fund is set to play an increasingly significant role in New Zealand's capital markets over the next decade, and beyond. I am looking forward to the challenge of helping see the Fund through its next phase of growth," Mactaggart said.

The NZ Super Fund has over NZD$55 billion in assets under management. It returned 10.26% per annum as at 31 December 2020.