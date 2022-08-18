Newspaper icon
Norwegian wealth fund records $250bn loss

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 18 AUG 2022   11:47AM

Norges Bank Investment Management announced the Government Pension Fund Global lost 1.68 trillion Norwegian krone, which is the equivalent of almost $250 billion AUD in the first half of this year, largely driven by equity returns, primarily technology stocks.

The world's largest sovereign wealth fund reported the record loss as part of its first half results overnight, returning -14.4% for the period.

The fund's equity investments returned -17%; technology stocks returned -28% with some of the biggest losses coming from Meta and Apple, while consumer discretionary returned -24.9%. Meanwhile, fixed income investments were -9.3% and unlisted renewable energy infrastructure returned -13.3%.

"Technology companies produced the period's weakest return... The surge in demand during the pandemic for digital advertising, e-commerce and semiconductors has normalised. Growing fears of recession have also impacted particularly on tech stocks," the fund's report reads.

"Consumer discretionary were the second-weakest sector in the first half... These stocks had a difficult start to the year, with investors anticipating weaker demand from households in response to rapidly rising prices for essentials such as energy, housing, and food.

"Industrials were the third-weakest performers with a return of -21.8%. A weaker economy and fears of recession tend to reduce demand for industrial goods and services."

As at June 30, 68.5% of the fund was invested in equities. Fixed income accounted for 28.3%, unlisted real estate 3% and unlisted renewable energy infrastructure was 0.1%.

Known as the oil fund, it said the only sector to see a positive return was energy, which returned 13.2% on the back of increased oil, gas, and refined product prices, and the conflict in Ukraine.

The result is in stark contrast to last year, which saw the fund return its largest profit to date at 14.5%.

The fund is valued at about $1.87 trillion.

