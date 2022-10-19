Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Northern Trust names global macro fixed income head

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  WEDNESDAY, 19 OCT 2022   12:44PM

The appointment of veteran Fed economist Antulio Bomfim will enable Northern Trust Asset Management (NTAM)'s global fixed income team to expand its capabilities worldwide.

Bomfim brings over 30 years of experience to the newly created role, including previous roles within investment management and the Federal Reserve Board System.

A long-time advisor and consultant, Bomfim brings deep knowledge of the economy and financial markets, Northern Trust said.

Most recently, he served as special advisor to the Federal Reserve as well as special advisor to chair Jerome Powell.

Sponsored by iShares
Access 6 powerful tech themes in 1 ETF

As head of global macro fixed income, Bomfim will have responsibility for the Global Macro Group, which is responsible for interest rate strategy, systematic volatility, liquidity, and monitoring systemic risk globally.

Based in New York and reporting to chief investment officer of global fixed income Thomas Swaney, Bomfim will also be responsible for the firm's global liquidity management business.

"Within the global fixed income team, our fundamental tenet that investors should be compensated for the risk they take manifests itself in our management of four key risks - interest rate, volatility, pre-payment and credit," Swaney said.

"Antulio's expertise is well-suited to leading our multi-disciplined global macro fixed income team."

Read more: Antulio BomfimNorthern Trust Asset ManagementThomas SwaneyJerome Powell
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Federal Reserve bumps interest rate by 0.75%
US inflation drops to 8.5%
Federal Reserve delivers 0.75bp rate rise
Inflation a greater danger than recession: Powell
Northern Trust hires former TelstraSuper COO
US Fed indicates several more half-percentage rate rises
US Federal Reserve enacts biggest rate hike in 22 years
US stocks crumble after Jerome Powell's hawkish comments
Northern Trust creates new APAC quant team
Fed to ban policymakers stock, bond trading

Editor's Choice

Australian Ethical FUM dips ahead of merger

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Australian Ethical has seen a slight drop in its funds under management, including a final institutional redemption, and provided an update on its merger with Christian Super.

Perpetual takeover of Pendal progresses

ANDREW MCKEAN
In Perpetual's first quarter business update, it said that progress has been made across the key conditions to the Pendal Group takeover, including client consents and regulatory approvals.

Abrdn launches active sustainable Asian ETF

RACHEL ALEMBAKIS
The global manager has launched a sustainable ETF, the first of what it calls a series of sustainable actively managed ESG offerings.

Aqualand, Qualitas launch $600m luxury project

CHLOE WALKER
In what's said to be one of the largest loans of its kind in Australia, the $600 million funding package will be used to complete the construction of a commercial development project in North Sydney.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
10

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

NOV
16

Technical Services Forum 

NOV
17

A year in wealth management - what it means for 2023 

NOV
23-24

FPA Professionals Congress 

FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Tim Barber

HEAD OF MERCER SUPER
MERCER (AUSTRALIA) PTY LTD
Well known for loving a challenge on and off the court, Tim Barber has overseen the growth of multiple businesses and is thoroughly enjoying driving the transformation of Mercer Super. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.