Northern Trust names global macro fixed income head

Northern Trust names global macro fixed income headBY CHLOE WALKER | WEDNESDAY, 19 OCT 2022 12:44PM
The appointment of veteran Fed economist Antulio Bomfim will enable Northern Trust Asset Management (NTAM)'s global fixed income team to expand its capabilities worldwide.
Bomfim brings over 30 years of experience to the newly created role, including previous roles within investment management and the Federal Reserve Board System.
A long-time advisor and consultant, Bomfim brings deep knowledge of the economy and financial markets, Northern Trust said.
Most recently, he served as special advisor to the Federal Reserve as well as special advisor to chair Jerome Powell.
As head of global macro fixed income, Bomfim will have responsibility for the Global Macro Group, which is responsible for interest rate strategy, systematic volatility, liquidity, and monitoring systemic risk globally.
Based in New York and reporting to chief investment officer of global fixed income Thomas Swaney, Bomfim will also be responsible for the firm's global liquidity management business.
"Within the global fixed income team, our fundamental tenet that investors should be compensated for the risk they take manifests itself in our management of four key risks - interest rate, volatility, pre-payment and credit," Swaney said.
"Antulio's expertise is well-suited to leading our multi-disciplined global macro fixed income team."
