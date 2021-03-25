Northern Trust launches green strategy

Northern Trust Asset Management has established a sustainable world green transition index strategy for Australian and New Zealand investors, as it builds out its sustainable investment offering.

The NT World Green Transition Index fund is founded on climate change considerations and offers a combination of exclusions that deems the fund free from fossil fuel reserves and significantly decarbonised.

The fund, which was recently certified by the Responsible Investment Association Australasia, focuses on companies that have a strong climate strategy and are benefiting from the shift to green energy.

Head of Northern Trust Asset Management in Australia and New Zealand Bert Rebelo said the firm believes there is an economic upside to a low-carbon transition and therefore is committed to helping investors capture the benefits.

"The strength and uniqueness of this strategy is how it incorporates the opportunities of climate change alongside the hedging of risks, thereby increasing exposure to companies with either green revenues (such as alternative energy or energy efficiency) or a strong long-term climate policy and robust carbon reduction targets," Rebelo said.

The fund was developed with Cambridge Associates and is open-ended and available to Australian and New Zealand institutional investors.

Northern Trust Asset Management head of quantitative research and client solutions for Australia and New Zealand Scott Bennett said investors should be compensated for risks they take in all market environments.

"This strategy enables the incorporation of climate change considerations into a rules-based equity solution and revolves around five distinct climate-aware components to intelligently aim to hedge the risks, and, importantly, incorporate the investment opportunities of tomorrow's world," Bennett said.

"The result is a significant reduction in carbon emissions intensity and an almost 100% reduction in potential carbon emissions of the strategy against the parent benchmark, MSCI World Index."