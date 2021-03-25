NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Northern Trust launches green strategy
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  THURSDAY, 25 MAR 2021   12:10PM

Northern Trust Asset Management has established a sustainable world green transition index strategy for Australian and New Zealand investors, as it builds out its sustainable investment offering.

The NT World Green Transition Index fund is founded on climate change considerations and offers a combination of exclusions that deems the fund free from fossil fuel reserves and significantly decarbonised.

The fund, which was recently certified by the Responsible Investment Association Australasia, focuses on companies that have a strong climate strategy and are benefiting from the shift to green energy.

Head of Northern Trust Asset Management in Australia and New Zealand Bert Rebelo said the firm believes there is an economic upside to a low-carbon transition and therefore is committed to helping investors capture the benefits.

"The strength and uniqueness of this strategy is how it incorporates the opportunities of climate change alongside the hedging of risks, thereby increasing exposure to companies with either green revenues (such as alternative energy or energy efficiency) or a strong long-term climate policy and robust carbon reduction targets," Rebelo said.

The fund was developed with Cambridge Associates and is open-ended and available to Australian and New Zealand institutional investors.

Northern Trust Asset Management head of quantitative research and client solutions for Australia and New Zealand Scott Bennett said investors should be compensated for risks they take in all market environments.

"This strategy enables the incorporation of climate change considerations into a rules-based equity solution and revolves around five distinct climate-aware components to intelligently aim to hedge the risks, and, importantly, incorporate the investment opportunities of tomorrow's world," Bennett said.

"The result is a significant reduction in carbon emissions intensity and an almost 100% reduction in potential carbon emissions of the strategy against the parent benchmark, MSCI World Index."

Read more: Northern Trust Asset ManagementBert RebeloScott BennettCambridge Associates
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Northern Trust hires from Dimensional
QIC hires investment director
Northern Trust scores win in Vanguard reversal
Risk but no reward in institutional equities portfolios
Northern Trust appoints head of quant
Northern Trust hires chief investment strategist
Big data's big retirement benefits
Russell revamps ESG scoring system
Eaton Vance subsidiary appoints COO
Morningstar partners to drive adviser ESG education
Editor's Choice
AustralianSuper adds to investment committee
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:00PM
AustralianSuper last month added a former Goldman Sachs Australia managing director and partner to its investment committee.
Australians bullish on 2021 recovery
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:04PM
Australians are bullish about the recovery of the local economy and the positive effect that will have on their portfolios, a survey canvassing investors across the Asia Pacific shows.
ASIC releases fee consent instrument
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:06PM
ASIC has released three legislative instruments to regulate advice fee consents and lack of independence disclosures, as part of the government's response to the Royal Commission.
Pengana portfolio managers depart
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:35PM
Jordan Cvetanovski and Steven Glass who co-founded Pengana Capital's international equities business have left the firm with immediate effect.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Judith Beck
Author
Admin Special Accounts
Phil Anderson
General Manager Policy & Professionalism
Association of Financial Advisers
Swen Werner
Managing Director
State Street Global Markets
Marko Milek
Head of Data and Analytics APAC, Managing Director, State Street Alpha, Singapore
State Street Global Markets
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Julia Lee
FOUNDER AND CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
BURMAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD
It was an exercise in good judgement when Julia Lee went out on her own to establish Burman Invest. She shares with Karren Vergara what led to that moment.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something YMRcUyCn