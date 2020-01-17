NEWS
Superannuation
Sponsored by
New super fund to launch
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 17 JAN 2020   12:36PM

A new superannuation fund is set to launch next week focused on sustainable investing.

Elevate Super will launch on Wednesday next week, a spokesperson confirmed to Financial Standard.

Elevate is a sub-plan of Aracon Superannuation, a subsidiary of Xplore Wealth.

Details about the fund are light ahead of launch, but it is a retail super offering targeting competitive returns while investing sustainably.

"Purpose-built to measure and report on how its investment portfolios (where data is available) contributes to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)," the fund's LinkedIn page reads.

The website for the fund is not yet live but a spokesperson confirmed it has staff working across Sydney, Melbourne and Perth.

The fund was registered with APRA on 10 September 2019, according to the Australian Taxation Office.

In Xplore Wealth's most recent business update, posted to the ASX on 15 January 2020, Elevate was referred to as a newly approved sub-plan for Aracon Superannuation.

That update also said Elevate, along with Aracon's other niche-style super offering Fairvine, commenced signing up members during the final quarter of 2019.

Speaking to Financial Standard previously, Xplore chief executive Michael Wright made it clear that his business plan for the ASX-listed company involved expanding Aracon's offering.

Read more: Aracon SuperannuationFinancial StandardXplore WealthElevate SuperAustralian Taxation OfficeFairvineMichael WrightUN Sustainable Development Goals
VIEW COMMENTS
