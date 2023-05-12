Newspaper icon
Executive Appointments

New local lead for Morningstar

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 12 MAY 2023   11:26AM

Morningstar's Australia and New Zealand business will soon have a new managing director, with Jamie Wickham to leave at the end of the month.

Wickham has been with Morningstar since 2006 when it took over Aspect Huntley. He held several senior roles since in both Australia and the UK. He has overseen the local business since 2017.

In the almost six years in the role, Morningstar said Wickham "played a pivotal role in growing and leading the business in Australia, which grew over the years to span individual investors, advisers, and asset managers."

Morningstar chief executive Kunal Kapoor thanked Wickham for his tenure.

"Since joining Morningstar, Jamie has helped grow and shape the Australian and New Zealand business. His key strengths have been his strategic vision and strong leadership, supporting both our people and our clients while remaining committed to our independence and mission of putting investors first," Kapoor said.

"Jamie leaves Morningstar well positioned for the next phase of its growth. We wish him all the very best on his next career journey."

Also commenting on his decision, Wickham explained that his only plan so far is to take a break, adding: "I feel very fortunate to have spent such a large part of my career working alongside wonderful clients and colleagues in a business with Morningstar's mission, brand and capabilities."

Replacing Wickham as country leader for Australia and New Zealand is Chris Galloway, currently looking after the Morningstar wealth business. Kapoor described Galloway as a "focused, capable leader" who is well positioned to lead the next phase of the business' growth.

Galloway said he is excited to take on the new role.

"Our established strengths in research, data and technology solutions will continue to drive opportunities for the business as we remain focused on delivering for our clients and empowering investors through an integrated suite of offerings," he said.

