Executive Appointments
New Future Fund chief executive
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 7 MAY 2020   3:49PM

The Future Fund, Australia's sovereign wealth fund, has appointed a new chief executive, promoting its chief investment officer to the role.

Chair of the Future Fund Board of Guardians Peter Costello announced the appointment of Raphael Arndt as the Future Fund Management Agency's chief executive officer.

Arndt has been chief investment officer since 2014. Prior to that, he was the Future Fund's head of infrastructure and timberland since 2008.

"Raphael is an effective leader who has proved his ability to build high performing teams and organisations. He has been integral to developing the way the organisation works as well as driving the development and implementation of its investment strategy," Costello said.

"His knowledge of the organisation, combined with his global perspective on institutional investment, make him an outstanding leader for the Future Fund."

Arndt will not start in the role until 1 July 2020, with acting chief Cameron Price remaining in the role until then.

"I am honoured to have this opportunity. Investing for the benefit of future generations of Australians, the way we strengthen the government's long-term financial position and the support our investment activity provides to areas such as medical research have never been more important," Arndt said.

"We have excellent people and a resilient organisation. I'm looking forward to maintaining and developing these strengths particularly given the changes and challenges in the operating and investment environment."

The Future Fund said a process to appoint a new chief investment officer would start in due course.

