NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

New FSC board appointment

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 29 OCT 2021   12:29PM

Bell Asset Management chief executive Nick Fels has joined the board of the Financial Services Council (FSC).

Fels has more than 30 years' experience in the financial services industry.

He has been chief executive of Bell Asset Management since 2017, after joining the firm in 2008 as chief operating officer.

Prior to Bell Asset Management, Fels held leadership positions at Bell Potter Securities, UBS and NAB.

Sponsored by MLC Asset Management
Find out why 44% of advisers are using managed accounts

FSC chair David Bryant welcomed Fels to the board.

"Nick is a welcome addition to the FSC board and his wealth of experience and knowledge of the financial services industry will be valued," Bryant said.

Fels commented on his appointment: "I am pleased to take on this position as a director and further support the FSC which is playing a vital role in contributing to good public policy for Australia's financial services sector."

Last week, the FSC announced that Sally Loane will step down as chief executive at the end of the year.

Loane has led the industry body for seven years, including through the Royal Commission and its aftermath.

"Sally strengthened the FSC's contributions in a range of important policy areas - for our industry and the consumers we serve; supported our members as they sought to undertake an extensive program of regulatory change; and expanded the FSC's membership and engagement across what is a broad industry," Bryant said of her resignation.

A search for a new chief executive is underway.

Read more: FSCBell Asset ManagementNick FelsFinancial Services CouncilDavid BryantSally LoaneBell Potter SecuritiesUBS
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Sally Loane resigns as FSC chief
FSC advice reforms slash time, costs by 30%
FSC to ban occupational exclusions
UBS names country head from BlackRock
Industry mixed over FSC advice framework
Macquarie Equities awards back-office mandate
FinClear scores clearing mandate
Mercer names super services leader
FSC suggests CSLR improvements
Occupational exclusions under scrutiny

Editor's Choice

Super fund documents unreadable: Study

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The documents produced by Australia's largest superannuation funds have performed dismally in an analysis of readability, with an average score of 45.6 out of a possible 100.

Major legislations hit parliament

KARREN VERGARA
Two major pieces of legislation have been introduced in parliament, including the Compensation Scheme of Last Resort.

APRA to weed out underperforming choice products

KARREN VERGARA
Choice products charge significantly higher and tend to underperform compared to MySuper options, new analysis by APRA finds.

Former Women in Super chief joins AIST

ANNABELLE DICKSON
The Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees (AIST) appointed the former chief executive of Women in Super as general manager, professional development.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Tim Sutcliffe
Operations Manager - Paraplanning
Viridian Advisory
Rob Coyte
Chief Executive Officer
Shartru Wealth
Jack Nelson
Portfolio Manager
Stewart Investors
Robert Almeida Jr
Global Investment Strategist
MFS International Australia

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
2

Sustainable Impact Investing Webinar 

NOV
11

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

NOV
25

Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 

DEC
2

Best of the Best Awards 

FEB
8

Chief Economists Forum 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Do you agree that integrating ESG and responsible investment considerations should be standard practice in investment management?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Cassandra Crowe

HEAD OF CONSULTANTS AND RESEARCH
T. ROWE PRICE INTERNATIONAL LTD
T. Rowe Price vice president, head of consultant relations Australia and New Zealand Cassandra Crowe is a passionate advocate for diversity and inclusion. Here she explains her philosophy for making a positive difference. Annabelle Dickson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.