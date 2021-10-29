New FSC board appointment

Bell Asset Management chief executive Nick Fels has joined the board of the Financial Services Council (FSC).

Fels has more than 30 years' experience in the financial services industry.

He has been chief executive of Bell Asset Management since 2017, after joining the firm in 2008 as chief operating officer.

Prior to Bell Asset Management, Fels held leadership positions at Bell Potter Securities, UBS and NAB.

FSC chair David Bryant welcomed Fels to the board.

"Nick is a welcome addition to the FSC board and his wealth of experience and knowledge of the financial services industry will be valued," Bryant said.

Fels commented on his appointment: "I am pleased to take on this position as a director and further support the FSC which is playing a vital role in contributing to good public policy for Australia's financial services sector."

Last week, the FSC announced that Sally Loane will step down as chief executive at the end of the year.

Loane has led the industry body for seven years, including through the Royal Commission and its aftermath.

"Sally strengthened the FSC's contributions in a range of important policy areas - for our industry and the consumers we serve; supported our members as they sought to undertake an extensive program of regulatory change; and expanded the FSC's membership and engagement across what is a broad industry," Bryant said of her resignation.

A search for a new chief executive is underway.