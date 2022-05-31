Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

New Ethereum ETF launches on Cboe Australia

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  TUESDAY, 31 MAY 2022   12:38PM

Cosmos Asset management has launched the Cosmos Purpose Ethereum Access (CPET) ETF to investors on Cboe Australia.

The Cosmos fund feeds into the world's first ever Ethereum ETF - The Purpose Ether ETF. So, Australian investors who purchase CPET will by proxy have access to the world's first ever Ethereum ETF.

CPET invests in the Purpose Ether ETF which holds physically settled Ether tokens rather than derivatives. Since its launch on the Toronto Stock Exchange in April 2021, the Purpose Ether ETF has accumulated more than $570 million in assets under management.

Pertinently, the fund is backed by cryptocurrency custodian Gemini, which uses a global compliance platform to secure the fund's Ether assets.

Sponsored by Praemium
Find out how managed accounts enhance practice success

The Gemini platform was founded by the Winklevoss twins who gained fame from accusing Mark Zuckerberg of stealing their idea for a social network and later for amassing a US$6 billion Bitcoin fortune.

Cboe Australia chief executive Vic Jokovic welcomed CPET to the exchange and said: "We're pleased to expand our partnership with Cosmos Asset Management and launch CPET to Australian investors on Cboe Australia."

Sponsored Video
What do you value the most in Securities Services?

"As investors continue to seek cryptocurrency exposure, it's important the market provides them with choice and access. CPET offers Australians with unique access to the world's first physically settled Ether ETF and we're excited to watch its progress."

Cosmos Asset Management chief executive Dan Annan added: "CPET makes it easy for Australians to introduce Ethereum to their portfolio by eliminating the need for Ethereum wallets and cold storage, which are often the limiting factor for those interested in investing in cryptocurrencies."

"Now, adding Ethereum exposure is as familiar and easy for Australian investors as trading shares."

CPET has commenced trading on Cboe Australia today and will be available through Cboe Australia market participants and supporting Australian stockbrokers.

Earlier this month, Cboe Australia and Cosmos Asset Management expanded Australian access to Bitcoin through the launch of the Cosmos Purpose Bitcoin Access ETF (CBTC). The Bitcoin fund seeks to provide investors with opportunities for long-term capital appreciation.

Read more: Cboe AustraliaCosmos Asset ManagementBitcoinPurpose Ether ETFEthereum ETFCosmos Purpose EthereumGeminiDan AnnanMark ZuckerbergVic Jokovic
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

First crypto ETFs launch on Cboe Australia
ETF Securities to win Australian crypto ETF race
Senator Bragg defends domestic crypto ETFs
State Street bags K2 Asset Management mandate
ASX seeks to improve investment products offering
Aussies place 17th for crypto profits
Australia's first-ever Bitcoin ETF to launch next week
We're paying 30% more: Cboe
Australians are crypto-curious but not committing
Cosmos AM, Purpose Investments crypto JV

Editor's Choice

Pendal appoints head of institutional

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   10:55AM
Pendal has confirmed the appointment of Peter Lambos as its new head of institutional business, Australia and New Zealand.

AFCA adopts user pays funding model

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   11:30AM
Adopting a 'user pays' model, the Australian Financial Complaints Authority's released its new funding model that will see the vast majority of financial services firms pay the same or less than they have previously.

Diversa culls more products

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The latest round of cuts sees the closure of three more sub-plans.

Spirit Super member data exposed after security attack

ANDREW MCKEAN
A Spirit Super data incident has resulted in approximately 50,000 member records from 2019/2020 being compromised.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: When it comes to gold ETF's, a trusted issuer matters.

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
7

Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products 

JUN
9

MAX: Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 

JUN
15

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Danielle Welsh-Rose

HEAD OF SUSTAINABILITY APAC AND HEAD OF SUSTAINABILITY SPECIALISTS
ABRDN AUSTRALIA LIMITED
Having spent much of the last two decades being told she was wrong, abrdn's Danielle Welsh-Rose is enjoying seeing progress on sustainability issues - but more change is needed. Jamie Williamson writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.