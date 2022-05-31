New Ethereum ETF launches on Cboe Australia

Cosmos Asset management has launched the Cosmos Purpose Ethereum Access (CPET) ETF to investors on Cboe Australia.

The Cosmos fund feeds into the world's first ever Ethereum ETF - The Purpose Ether ETF. So, Australian investors who purchase CPET will by proxy have access to the world's first ever Ethereum ETF.

CPET invests in the Purpose Ether ETF which holds physically settled Ether tokens rather than derivatives. Since its launch on the Toronto Stock Exchange in April 2021, the Purpose Ether ETF has accumulated more than $570 million in assets under management.

Pertinently, the fund is backed by cryptocurrency custodian Gemini, which uses a global compliance platform to secure the fund's Ether assets.

The Gemini platform was founded by the Winklevoss twins who gained fame from accusing Mark Zuckerberg of stealing their idea for a social network and later for amassing a US$6 billion Bitcoin fortune.

Cboe Australia chief executive Vic Jokovic welcomed CPET to the exchange and said: "We're pleased to expand our partnership with Cosmos Asset Management and launch CPET to Australian investors on Cboe Australia."

"As investors continue to seek cryptocurrency exposure, it's important the market provides them with choice and access. CPET offers Australians with unique access to the world's first physically settled Ether ETF and we're excited to watch its progress."

Cosmos Asset Management chief executive Dan Annan added: "CPET makes it easy for Australians to introduce Ethereum to their portfolio by eliminating the need for Ethereum wallets and cold storage, which are often the limiting factor for those interested in investing in cryptocurrencies."

"Now, adding Ethereum exposure is as familiar and easy for Australian investors as trading shares."

CPET has commenced trading on Cboe Australia today and will be available through Cboe Australia market participants and supporting Australian stockbrokers.

Earlier this month, Cboe Australia and Cosmos Asset Management expanded Australian access to Bitcoin through the launch of the Cosmos Purpose Bitcoin Access ETF (CBTC). The Bitcoin fund seeks to provide investors with opportunities for long-term capital appreciation.