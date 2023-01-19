Netwealth reports FUA increase

Netwealth's funds under administration (FUA) increased by $4.3 billion in the December quarter, bringing the total to $62.4 billion.

Netwealth said its FUA increased a total of $5.8 billion in the 12 months to December, representing a growth of 10.2%. Funds under management also increased $0.6 billion to $14.4 billion, despite negative market movement.

It saw gross inflows of $4.1 billion for the December quarter, which were partially offset by larger than usual outflows in the high-net-worth investor and mid-market segment.

"A higher proportion than average of the outflows was non-administration fee paying," it said.

It also reported an increase of 2568 member accounts in the quarter, now sitting at 121,032.

In FY22, Netwealth said it "strategically stepped up our investment in people and technology to further enhance our platform capability and service levels for existing and new clients."

The impacts of FY22 initiatives, combined with returning to a post-covid business environment has resulted in our expenses increasing in 1H23, it said.

"The uncertain economic environment, coupled with recent changes in financial market sentiment has adversely impacted both the timing of committed transactions and subsequent inflows in 1H2023, and the quantum of outflows for the December quarter ($2 billion) where which proportionally above average due to some HNW and mid-market/institutional account holders partially withdrawing funds," Netwealth said.