NAB MySuper class action heads to Federal Court

Maurice Blackburn's class action against MLC Nominees and NULIS Nominees has moved to the Federal Court, following a decision late last year.

The class action brought by Maurice Blackburn against MLC Nominees and NULIS in January 2020 on behalf of 330,000 MasterKey members accuses the super trustees of breaching their duties by delaying the transition of accounts to cheaper MySuper products.

On 18 December 2020, the Supreme Court of Victoria ruled the case invalid. A spokesperson for Maurice Blackburn confirmed the case has now been filed in the Federal Court.

At the time, the judge determined that claims that members had suffered a loss under s 55(3) of the SIS Act were not valid as, among other things, "loss and damage does not extend to prospective loss".

The lead plaintiff claims a loss was suffered in the form of higher fees and lower investment returns, and a consequential reduction in the amount he and members of the class action have received or can expect to receive from interest in the funds.

"What s 55(3) of the SIS Act provides is that a person who suffers loss or damage as a result of conduct of another person, in contravention of ss 55(1), may recover the amount of the loss or damage by action against that other person, or against any person involved in the contravention," documents read.

"The plaintiff has not suffered loss or damage, notwithstanding that his expectation—that he may suffer loss or damage in the future—could be legitimate."

A spokesperson for NAB told Financial Standard: "As the matter is before the courts, we are unable to provide further comment."