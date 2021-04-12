NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Superannuation
NAB MySuper class action heads to Federal Court
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  MONDAY, 12 APR 2021   12:37PM

Maurice Blackburn's class action against MLC Nominees and NULIS Nominees has moved to the Federal Court, following a decision late last year.

The class action brought by Maurice Blackburn against MLC Nominees and NULIS in January 2020 on behalf of 330,000 MasterKey members accuses the super trustees of breaching their duties by delaying the transition of accounts to cheaper MySuper products.

On 18 December 2020, the Supreme Court of Victoria ruled the case invalid. A spokesperson for Maurice Blackburn confirmed the case has now been filed in the Federal Court.

At the time, the judge determined that claims that members had suffered a loss under s 55(3) of the SIS Act were not valid as, among other things, "loss and damage does not extend to prospective loss".

Sponsored by Eaton Vance
Eaton Vance: Active vs. Passive in EMD

The lead plaintiff claims a loss was suffered in the form of higher fees and lower investment returns, and a consequential reduction in the amount he and members of the class action have received or can expect to receive from interest in the funds.

"What s 55(3) of the SIS Act provides is that a person who suffers loss or damage as a result of conduct of another person, in contravention of ss 55(1), may recover the amount of the loss or damage by action against that other person, or against any person involved in the contravention," documents read.

Sponsored Video
Climate change demands innovation. See the opportunities

"The plaintiff has not suffered loss or damage, notwithstanding that his expectation—that he may suffer loss or damage in the future—could be legitimate."

A spokesperson for NAB told Financial Standard: "As the matter is before the courts, we are unable to provide further comment."

Read more: Federal CourtMaurice BlackburnMLC NomineesNULIS NomineesSIS ActNAB MySuperSupreme Court of Victoria
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Mayfair found to have misled
Commonwealth seeks to stop bond class action
Former AMP adviser in enforceable undertaking
Clime, Bristow to face court
ASIC takes Statewide Super to court
ASIC drags CommSec to court
Remains of Melissa Caddick found
CBA guilty of deceptive conduct
High Court dismisses Westpac appeal
ASIC winds up Mayfair 101 debenture issuer
Editor's Choice
Evergreen Consultants bolsters team
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:20PM
Investment advisory Evergreen Consultants has made two key senior hires, including the addition of a funds management veteran.
Catholic Super bank implements Temenos
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:37PM
Catholic Super's bank MyLife MyFinance has implemented Temenos' digital banking platform replacing its legacy system.
BlackRock hires from AMP Capital
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:23PM
BlackRock has announced two co-heads of BlackRock Sustainable Investing for Asia Pacific, hiring from AMP Capital.
Cairns women disadvantaged by super gender gap
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:37PM
Industry Super Australia's modelling found that women from Cairns will retire with almost $40,000 less superannuation than men.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Daniel Crowe
Communications
Mancell Financial Group
Pooja Antil
Research Manager
Rainmaker Information
Phil Anderson
General Manager Policy & Professionalism
Association of Financial Advisers
Judith Beck
Author
Admin Special Accounts
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Kate Anderson
GROUP EXECUTIVE OF ADVICE AND SOLUTIONS
CENTREPOINT ALLIANCE LIMITED
A recent accident forced Centrepoint Alliance group executive of advice services and solutions Kate Anderson to slow down for what felt like the first time, giving her the space to realise what is really important. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.