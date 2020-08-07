NEWS
Superannuation
MySuper returns negative
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 7 AUG 2020   12:15PM

Default MySuper products delivered negative returns in the 2019/2020 financial year, but the results weren't as bad as they could have been.

According to the Rainmaker MySuper investment performance index, MySuper products delivered an average return of -0.9% last financial year.

It is the first negative annual financial return for default super products since the Global Financial Crisis.

The GFC in 2008-2009 delivered financial returns in default superannuation products of -13%. The 2007-2008 financial year also saw negative returns for default products of 7%.

By comparison, Rainmaker last year's result was "reassuringly upbeat".

However, the 2019-2020 median return of 0.9% was significantly down on the 2018-2019 return of 7% and the 2018-2019 return of 9%.

"The upbeat financial year results reinforce the view that the COVID-19 Financial Crisis (CFC) is vastly different to the GFC," Rainmaker said.

"As a result, the Rainmaker MySuper investment performance cumulative index is pretty much back to where it was 12 months ago, which, all things considered, is an amazingly strong outcome."

The research found that super fund members with higher exposures to growth assets suffered heavier impacts in the financial year compared with those in conservative choices. Those in growth options had a median loss of -2.1% compared to -0.9% for balanced options and -0.2% for capital stable.

Over the five year period, the growth index delivered 5.5% per annum, the balanced index 5.1% and the capital stable index 3.9%.

Rainmaker found that international equities held up the MySuper index last financial year, delivering 5.8%, Australian bonds delivered 4.3%, international bonds delivered 5.2% and cash delivered 0.7%.

The best performing MySuper product last year was the Fire and Emergency Services Superannuation Fund which delivered 2.5%.

Australian Ethical's and BUSSQ's MySuper options weren't far behind on 2.2% each.

Future Super's balanced option and UniSuper's sustainable balanced option were the best performing balanced options with 5.3%.

The Rainmaker ESG Diversified Index returned 0.3% over the financial year to significantly outperform the MySuper index by a 125 basis points.

The research suggested that ESG edge was visible in Australian Ethical, Future Super and UniSuper's sustainable option, ranking among the top performers.

SG increase will be deferred: Knox
ELIZA BAVIN
There is a good chance the planned superannuation guarantee increase to 12% will be deferred again as the nation continues to struggle with the effects of COVID-19, according to Mercer senior partner David Knox.
BetaShares rejigs oil ETF...again
KANIKA SOOD
BetaShares' ETF that tracks crude oil futures is once again changing the length of contracts it tracks and is taking extra measures to automatically convert the ETF to all cash if oil futures drop significantly again.
GAM records 196% profit drop
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The global fund manager saw its profits tumble 196% following net outflows of close to $19 billion in the first half of this year, resulting in heavy hits to fee and commission income.
Chi-X TraCRs added to specialist platform
ALLY SELBY
Chi-X TraCRs and funds will now be offered on a privately owned wealth management platform, granting financial advisers and their clients access to some of the world's biggest listed companies.
