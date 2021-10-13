myprosperity launches new platform

Financial services platform myprosperity launched its latest technology offering for financial advisers.

The service is called Rooms and aims to create a collaborative, fully digital service where households and businesses can connect with financial advisers, accountants, mortgage brokers and lawyers seamlessly.

Financial advisers can use the Rooms functionality to collaborate with clients and take care of their needs all in one place, with digital signing capabilities, document uploading, data feeds, the ability to allocate tasks and reminders to get jobs done faster.

myprosperity has already established integrations with other platforms including Xero, FYI, BGL, Xplan and Midwinter.

The firm has more than 55,000 households onboard to connect with financial professionals. Since the beginning of 2021, myprosperity said platform has seen more than a 100% increase in logins with more accountants and advisers using the technology to manage their remote workflow.

From the start of the year the platform reported a 300% increase in digital forms created, a 400% increase in documents stored on the secure platform and a 250% increase in documents signed using myprosperity.

"The financial services industry has always been about helping clients achieve their financial goals. myprosperity empowers our partners to do just this, and Rooms is the platform that will revolutionise how trusted advisers and their clients work together to achieve the best outcome," founder and chief executive Peter McCarthy said.

Grimsey Accountants and Advisers director Daniel Stefanetti added: "Collaborating with clients in one place to work on specific jobs like tax returns, financial planning and loans creates efficiencies for our team and is a win for data security and client experience."