Investment
Multi-strategy fund launches
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 2 OCT 2020   12:35PM

A boutique Australian investment manager has launched a fund that uses sophisticated quantitative and foreign-exchange trading strategies.

The Ferguson Hyams Multi-Strategy Fund was made available in mid-August and managed by Bermuda-registered Incu Capital Management. The first month achieved a 1.1% return.

The fund has active strategies that trade across three foreign exchange and two global equalities. It aims to generate returns of 10-15% per annum based on a screening system, which includes filtering highly liquid markets, consistent risk-weighted returns and low correlation to the S&P500.

It has a minimum investment of US$100,000 and offers daily liquidity without any lock-ins, redemption penalties or bid-offer spread. Management and performance fees are 1.5% and 20% respectively.

Ferguson Hyams Investment Management (FHIM) is run by former UBS director Gideon Hyams and Luke Ferguson.

Ferguson, who previously held executive roles at MGMT Futures and Drashta Capital, is the chief executive. Hyams serves as the Brisbane-based boutique's chief investment officer.

"The fund aims to take advantage of choppy markets, which I expect to persist for the foreseeable future, and hope that we are able to continue exploiting them as we did in March when the return was 5.66%," Hyams said.

"With deposit rates expected to stay at extremely low levels for the long-term, we saw the need for liquid alternative products within an easy to access investment vehicle that can deliver solid risk-weighted returns in volatile markets."

Ferguson Hyams has been offering managed accounts since 2016. It recently moved to a daily-priced fund offering to offer insight into its liquid trading strategies, which have a low or negative correlation to equities.

