Investment
Multi-boutique adds partner
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  FRIDAY, 26 MAR 2021   12:22PM

An ASX-listed multi-boutique is paying about $8 million for a 40% net income share of a London-based private markets manager.

Pacific Current Group (PAC) has received approval from UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to invest in Astarte Capital Partners, after entering a purchase agreement on December 24.

PAC is paying GBP4.4 million (about $7.97 million) for a 40% share of Astarte's net income. About 35% of the consideration will be deferred until July 2021.

It will have a minority shareholding via buying out non-management Astarte shareholders.

PAC has over 12 boutique partners that had $112.8 billion in combined funds under management as at December 2020 end.

But about 77% of its FUM is from global equities manager GQG Partners, which swelled to $45 billion in 2020.

GQG started the December quarter with $77.7 billion in total FUM and ended the calendar year with $86.9 billion.

