Modern Slavery Act needs strengthening: Panel

BY RACHEL ALEMBAKIS  |  THURSDAY, 14 APR 2022   12:49PM

Australia's Modern Slavery Act is under review for impact and effectiveness, and investors have a role to play in both potentially strengthening the statutory obligations as well as impacting on an issue that is getting worse globally.

A panel of experts reviewed the issue of modern slavery and broader human rights considerations at the recent Responsible Investment Association Australasia (RIAA) conference. FS Sustainability was a media partner at the event.

"As investors we're quite unique in that we are readers of modern slavery statements, and we are reporting entities ourselves," noted Mans Carlsson, head of ESG research at Ausbil Investment Management.

"For our ESG team last year, we reviewed modern slavery statements for research purposes as well as writing ours."

Under the Commonwealth's Modern Slavery Act 2018, organisations that operate in Australia and have more than $100 million in annual revenue have to report annually on modern slavery risks within their operations and supply chain and those of their owned or controlled entities, as well as report on measures taken to assess and address those risks.

"At the time, the Australia Modern Slavery Act was seen as a step up from the UK version , and it was, but let's not get complacent here," Carlsson said.

"We don't want Australia to fall behind."

Last month, the Department of Home Affairs announced the planned review of the legislation, to see if it was fit for purpose and if enhancements or changes are necessary. The review is out for public comment.

Reporting under the MSA has been a "huge learning curve", said Sebastian Conley, sustainable procurement manager at Transurban.

"This changed a lot of how businesses understand modern slavery and human rights and it has changed a lot of processes in business," he said.

"The Modern Slavery Act is founded on the UN Guiding Principles on Human Rights. There is a huge uplift on those principles, and that's not just translating into improved reporting, but also improve actions."

However, the problem of modern slavery is not improving and is most likely getting worse, said Jeff Bond, senior director, sustainability consulting (APAC), Elevate.

Bond noted that Elevate conducts investigations on the ground in various markets to gain a grounded view on labour and human rights related issues, as well as conducting a data analytics platform to give a global landscape.

"We're not seeing results and it's arguably getting worse," Bond said.

"Data and practical experiences bear this out. With the updated Global Estimates of Modern Slavery, there will be new numbers that are larger than 40 million... most companies are doing the bare minimum. They're ticking the box and complying, and this does little."

Companies that are starting to take action are starting with risk assessments and going into supply chain relationships, as well as building programs that they're reporting on, Bond noted.

"No companies are talking about actual cases, which is something every company should be talking about," he said.

With the current review of the Modern Slavery Act, enforcement mechanism and additional enhancements are up for considerations. The panel pointed to actions in the US, where Malaysian disposable glove manufacturers were banned from selling into the US because of instances of modern slavery in their manufacture.

Carlsson said that a federal Anti-Slavery Commissioner is a "good first step." New South Wales has brought in an independent Anti-Slavery Commissioner for its version of the modern slavery act.

Carlsson urged audience members to submit public comment.

"The second reason why we should get involved is the financial relevance," he said.

"That is something that gets forgotten some times. We look at financial materiality whilst the MSA talks about the risk to humans. I don't think they're mutually exclusive."

