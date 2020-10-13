MLC Wealth general manager jumps to Ashurst

The former general manager of regulatory change and remediation at MLC Wealth has moved to law firm Ashurst.

Chris Baker spent more than 12 years with National Australia Bank and MLC in various leadership roles and was general manager, regulatory change and remediation up until October 2020.

Now he will step into the role of head of managed services, risk advisory at Ashurst.

"We are thrilled to appoint Chris Baker as head of managed services, risk advisory in Sydney. Chris is highly regarded in the financial services sector as a remediation expert, and brings large scale regulatory change, regulatory response and managed services skills to the growing Ashurst Consulting division," Ashurst head of risk advisory Philip Hardy said.

"His diverse background and depth of expertise will significantly strengthen our expanded offering for clients."

Ashurst said that Baker's appointment demonstrates the firm's expansion of its consulting business, which was launched at the end of March 2020.

"I am delighted to join Ashurst's risk advisory business as head of managed services. This is an exciting period of growth in the firm's consulting business and I look forward to adding further value to broaden the offering to complement the firm's core legal services," Baker said.

"Financial services organisations are facing into more change and complexity than ever, particularly in relation to regulatory and compliance related matters.

"I think that Ashurst's ability to bring the full suite of legal and consulting services together with a strong delivery capability creates a compelling one stop shop to help firms navigate this complexity with confidence."

Baker led the remediation of customers at MLC following the Royal Commission as well as MLC's response to the ongoing regulatory investigations resulting from the conduct issues that were exposed.