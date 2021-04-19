MLC Life makes key appointments

MLC Life Insurance has made two senior appointments within its finance team, hiring from TAL and Integrity Life.

Lesley Mamelok, who was formerly the acting chief executive of Integrity Life, has been appointed general manager, finance and deputy chief financial officer.

At MLC Life, Mamelok will oversee the financial management and control of MLC Life, including expense management, investment control, tax, financial accounting and reporting.

Mamelok was chief financial officer at Integrity Life before stepping into the acting chief executive role in 2020.

Prior to this, Mamelok had a 14-year career with AMP, including as chief financial officer for AMP Bank. She continues to be a non-executive committee member for AMP Capital.

Meanwhile, Robert Baillie has been appointed general manager, capital management and corporate finance. Both the new hires will report to chief financial officer Kent Griffin.

Ballie joins from TAL where he was head of actuarial (capital and investments) since 2015.

He also worked at AMP as director of guarantees and product, technical and director of pricing, banking and wealth management.

Earlier in Baillie's career he was head of wealth management, pricing and risk at AXA.

In his new role at MLC Life, Baillie will be responsible for the overall capital management of MLC Insurance including the areas of treasury, corporate finance, business planning and reinsurance strategy.

"I'm delighted to welcome Lesley and Robert to our team. They are talented individuals and have a wealth of experience in the life insurance industry, which will be invaluable in supporting our strategic direction," Griffin said.

"Our sector is undergoing significant change. We are bringing in the right expertise to help us navigate these challenges and continue to deliver on the promises we make to our customers and business partners."