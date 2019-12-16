MLC Life loses super fund mandate

An $8.5 billion corporate superannuation fund has swapped out MLC Life Insurance for another provider after eight years.

Qantas Super will now use OnePath Life as its insurance partner, with an expected start date of 1 July 2020.

The fund started to review its insurance offering in early 2019 and chose OnePath after a competitive tender process in which several leading insurers applied, according to Qantas Super senior manager product and insurance Emma Brodie.

"As a corporate fund in the aviation industry with thousands of members working in unique occupations, it can be difficult for some of our members to obtain total and permanent disablement and income protection insurance cover," she said.

"Qantas Super's insurance is a key benefit for our members, because it has been designed with pilots, cabin crew, and ground operations staff in mind."

OnePath will provide default superannuation cover (death, total and permanent disability and income protection) and voluntary cover.

Qantas Super chief executive Michael Clancy said the fund decided OnePath Life's product and service offering was in the best interest of its members.

MLC started as Qantas Super's insurer (initially as voluntary cover) in January 2012 when Qantas Super managed $6 billion in retirement savings for 33,000 members.

In November 2013, it took over as the default insurer for the fund as APRA made it compulsory for super funds to provide death and TPD insurance as a part of their MySuper offering.

"We have had a strong relationship with the team at MLC Life Insurance, who have worked tirelessly to help us in supporting our members," Clancy said.

MLC Life Insurance has this year won at least two super fund mandates: for the $6 billion Maritime Super where it replaced AIA Australia and the Generali Employee Benefits (GEB) scheme.

OnePath Life was renewed as the insurer for Virgin Money Super in November, and completed its transition from being owned by ANZ to Zurich.