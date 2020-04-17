NEWS
Executive Appointments
MLC Life executive joins AFCA
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  FRIDAY, 17 APR 2020   12:31PM

A member of MLC Life's leadership team has been appointed lead ombudsman for investments and advice at AFCA. A former industry super fund has also joined the body as lead ombudsman for superannuation.

MLC Life Insurance chief of customer operation Natalie Cameron has been appointed as lead ombudsman for investments and advice, alongside former Legalsuper director Heather Gray who takes on the role of lead ombudsman for superannuation.

Cameron, who joined MLC Life in June 2017 as chief claims officer before being appointed chief of customer operations in February 2019 will link with the authority in June.

She is also the former chief executive of AIA New Zealand, and has previously worked as a lawyer for ASIC and Clayton Utz.

Meanwhile, Gray will join the authority in May after leading the national superannuation practice of law firm Hall & Wilcox, where she has been a partner since 2013.

She brings more than a decade of experience on the Law Council of Australia's Superannuation Committee to AFCA, including a stint as chair.

AFCA chief executive and chief ombudsman David Locke said the appointments would add a wealth of experience to AFCA.

"Together, Natalie and Heather bring considerable experience and exceptional knowledge in insurance, superannuation and investments to AFCA. I am delighted to see them join the team and look forward to working with them more closely over the coming months," Locke said.

"Heather is well recognised as an expert in superannuation law and practice and a leader in her field. She joins an already strong superannuation team at AFCA. I am delighted that Heather has chosen to join AFCA at this exciting time.

"Natalie also joins AFCA with a wealth of experience in law, customer relations, disputes and complaints resolution - operating at a senior level across large financial services businesses."

Separately, AFCA's decision to award a refund to QSuper member Tommy Lam on two and a half years' worth of overpaid premiums has been appealed in the Federal Court by the giant Queensland super fund.

Last Thursday, the court dismissed QSuper's appeal and ordered it to pay costs. However, it gave it leave to come back with additional grounds, and also said the fund had not breached its disclosure obligations.

