NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

MLC Life adds to retail distribution team

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 16 DEC 2021   12:39PM

The life insurer has made a series of appointments to its retail distribution team in the hopes of strengthening its licensee and adviser relationships.

Four new additions have been made, reporting to general manager of retail distribution partnerships Michael Downey who said his team is keen to hit the ground running in 2022.

Angela Reinmouth has joined the team as national licensee manager, bringing more than 25 years' experience in financial services. She was most recently national strategic account manager at Zurich/OnePath and will now work closely with strategic account manager Dinah Munro.

The remaining three appointments are state based, with Jason Perrotto, Kirsten Galvin and Arthur Tsimbouris joining as adviser partnership managers.

Previously a business development manager at Asteron Life, Perrotto will work with advisers in New South Wales. He brings more than 13 years' experience in financial planning and life insurance.

Both Galvin and Tsimbouris are based in Victoria, and both bring significant experience in financial planning. Galvin joins from OnePath/Zurich which Tsimbouris was most recently at ANZ OnePath/IOOF.

"I'm delighted to welcome Angela, Jason, Kirsten and Arthur to our team. We are keen to hit the ground running next year as we build on our partnership credentials," Downey said.

"They are all highly experienced insurance industry professionals with a passion for improving our partnerships with advisers and licensees and will strengthen our team immensely."

Read more: Arthur TsimbourisKirsten GalvinJason PerrottoAngela ReinmouthMichael DowneyAsteron LifeDinah Munro
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

MLC Life expands retail distribution leadership
Milford hires from Macquarie
Synchron appoints Queensland manager
MLC Life appoints retail general manager
MS sufferer fights CommInsure definition
MLC general manager departs
PPS Mutual bolsters distribution
TAL reviews life distribution team
PPS Mutual bolsters leadership
KPMG names life insurance lead

Editor's Choice

HESTA leads trustee board diversity

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:44PM
Superannuation fund HESTA has the highest number of women on its trustee board with nine females versus five males.

MLC Life adds to retail distribution team

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:39PM
The life insurer has made a series of appointments to its retail distribution team in the hopes of strengthening its licensee and adviser relationships.

Super for home deposits could ignite new boom

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:04PM
Research from the McKell Institute has suggested that allowing home buyers to dip into their superannuation for a deposit could ignite a further house price boom.

FSC names acting chief executive

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:27PM
The Financial Services Council appointed an acting chief executive as it looks to replace Sally Loane, who steps down on December 23.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Bryce Quirk
Chief Distribution Officer
Colonial First State
Anu Menon
Business Development Manager
Australian Executor Trustees
Phil Usher
Chief Executive Officer
First Nations Foundation

Infographic: Milford Managed Funds: A great addition to your portfolio

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
8

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
11

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
15

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

FEB
16

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

FEB
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  What do you think will be the biggest investment theme of 2022?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Bhanu Singh

HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT AND SENIOR PORTFOLIO MANAGER
DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS
Bhanu Singh is a rare breed in 2021, having been with the same company for his entire career. He tells Elizabeth McArthur how Dimensional won his loyalty, and how he plans to earn the loyalty of others.
READ MORE
Premium Subscription
Special EOY deal!
20% off until 31 December 2021.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.