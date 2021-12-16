MLC Life adds to retail distribution team

The life insurer has made a series of appointments to its retail distribution team in the hopes of strengthening its licensee and adviser relationships.

Four new additions have been made, reporting to general manager of retail distribution partnerships Michael Downey who said his team is keen to hit the ground running in 2022.

Angela Reinmouth has joined the team as national licensee manager, bringing more than 25 years' experience in financial services. She was most recently national strategic account manager at Zurich/OnePath and will now work closely with strategic account manager Dinah Munro.

The remaining three appointments are state based, with Jason Perrotto, Kirsten Galvin and Arthur Tsimbouris joining as adviser partnership managers.

Previously a business development manager at Asteron Life, Perrotto will work with advisers in New South Wales. He brings more than 13 years' experience in financial planning and life insurance.

Both Galvin and Tsimbouris are based in Victoria, and both bring significant experience in financial planning. Galvin joins from OnePath/Zurich which Tsimbouris was most recently at ANZ OnePath/IOOF.

"I'm delighted to welcome Angela, Jason, Kirsten and Arthur to our team. We are keen to hit the ground running next year as we build on our partnership credentials," Downey said.

"They are all highly experienced insurance industry professionals with a passion for improving our partnerships with advisers and licensees and will strengthen our team immensely."