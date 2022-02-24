NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Mingshi Investment Management to launch local offering

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 24 FEB 2022   12:30PM

The Shanghai-headquartered investment manager has been handed an AFSL as it looks to roll out two local China-A shares funds for institutional and sophisticated investors.

Following the opening of its Sydney office last month, Mingshi Investment Management has been granted an AFSL. Plans for a local business have been in the works for some time now; Minghsi appointed Michael Negline as Australia country head in December 2020.

The manager now plans to launch an AUD China-A Market Neutral strategy and an AUD China-A Long Only fund.

Mingshi said it is also in talks with potential investors to start a China-A green-focused fund investing in companies listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges.

"Our approach is built on a foundation of academic rigor and research. We believe that to succeed in China's capital markets you must combine the best of fundamental financial theory with the latest in artificial intelligence. This research commitment to both fields is a key differentiator for Mingshi," co-founder Yu Yuan said.

Also commenting, Mingshi international chief executive Lewis Prescott said the onshore China-A share market offers exception opportunities unlike any other market.

Referring to the growth of the Shanghai stock exchange since its 1990 launch, Prescott said: "This rapid capital growth has created a unique and unprecedented investment opportunities for those professional investors dedicated to understanding the participants, factors and market-structure that made the evolving China onshore markets unlike any other capital market."

"The factors, products and sentiment that drive the Chinese onshore market are very different to the drivers of equity prices in developed markets. As such, local managers - such as Mingshi - that combine the best of on the ground local academic and applied research, with world class trading and risk management arguably have an edge right now."

Founded in 2010, Mingshi is a quantitative manager with about US$3 billion in assets under management.

Read more: Mingshi Investment ManagementLewis PrescottMichael Negline
VIEW COMMENTS

Editor's Choice

AIA sells super, investments business

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   10:58AM
AIA is offloading its $8 billion superannuation and investments business to Resolution Life.

Family offices embrace crypto: BNY Mellon

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:32PM
BNY Mellon's inaugural Global Family Office Survey shows 77% of family offices are engaging with cryptocurrencies while those already invested plan to up their exposures.

Former Hostplus investors tapped for VC fund

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:26PM
Having just launched their own shop in January, two former members of the industry fund's private equity team have been mandated to run the newly created Victorian Startup Capital Fund (VSCF).

IOOF reveals first results as Insignia

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:16PM
IOOF, now known as Insignia Financial, has delivered a firm first half result.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Dermot Ryan
Co-Portfolio Manager, Income
AMP Capital Investors
Bronwyn Yates
Director, Client & Business Solutions
Russell Investments
Brett Davies
Partner
Legal Consolidated Barristers & Solicitors
Matt Siddick
Senior Director, Operational Risk Solutions
bfinance Australia

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
23

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
24

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

MAR
29

Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 

MAR
30

Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 

APR
4

Chief Economists Forum 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Are you happy with the government's backflip on adviser education standards, saying 10 years' experience, a clean record and a tertiary-level ethics subject is satisfactory?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Camilla Love

MANAGING DIRECTOR
EINVEST AUSTRALIA
After spending an illustrious career at Perennial Partners, Camilla Love was tasked with her toughest gig yet - founding its subsidiary, eInvest. Annabelle Dickson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.