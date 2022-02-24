Mingshi Investment Management to launch local offering

The Shanghai-headquartered investment manager has been handed an AFSL as it looks to roll out two local China-A shares funds for institutional and sophisticated investors.

Following the opening of its Sydney office last month, Mingshi Investment Management has been granted an AFSL. Plans for a local business have been in the works for some time now; Minghsi appointed Michael Negline as Australia country head in December 2020.

The manager now plans to launch an AUD China-A Market Neutral strategy and an AUD China-A Long Only fund.

Mingshi said it is also in talks with potential investors to start a China-A green-focused fund investing in companies listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges.

"Our approach is built on a foundation of academic rigor and research. We believe that to succeed in China's capital markets you must combine the best of fundamental financial theory with the latest in artificial intelligence. This research commitment to both fields is a key differentiator for Mingshi," co-founder Yu Yuan said.

Also commenting, Mingshi international chief executive Lewis Prescott said the onshore China-A share market offers exception opportunities unlike any other market.

Referring to the growth of the Shanghai stock exchange since its 1990 launch, Prescott said: "This rapid capital growth has created a unique and unprecedented investment opportunities for those professional investors dedicated to understanding the participants, factors and market-structure that made the evolving China onshore markets unlike any other capital market."

"The factors, products and sentiment that drive the Chinese onshore market are very different to the drivers of equity prices in developed markets. As such, local managers - such as Mingshi - that combine the best of on the ground local academic and applied research, with world class trading and risk management arguably have an edge right now."

Founded in 2010, Mingshi is a quantitative manager with about US$3 billion in assets under management.